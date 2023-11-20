Skip to Content
Sure, Let’s Listen To The Kelce Brothers’ Rendition Of “Fairytale Of New York”

6:09 PM EST on November 20, 2023

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
I have exactly zero expertise in Christmas songs. There is one that I could sing all the way through, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and all the rest I can maybe fumble through on the chorus. "Have a holly jolly Christmas" and ... uhhhhh ... "May all your Christmases be white" and ... ehhhhh ... "Have yourself a merry little Christmas" and ... yeah, that's all I've got. This is all to say that at first I had no idea why the YouTube algorithm decided this week to serve me this: Jason and Travis Kelce doing their spin on The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York."

The algorithm was right, because I love this song. Any celebrity or athlete can release a Christmas song, but it takes some gumption to take on the most infamously depressing song the genre has to offer. The back-and-forth between the brothers is adorable. There's a jabroni reference, a South Philly reference, and an entire series of videos you can watch on TikTok about the making of this song. It's all charming in a "Super Bowl Shuffle" kind of way. I have already listened at least five times and wondered why more offensive linemen don't sing.

Diana Moskovitz@dianamoskovitz
Diana Moskovitz is Defector's investigations editor. You can reach her at diana@defector.com or, if you prefer protonmail, dfmoskovitz@protonmail.com. If security is a concern, download the Signal app and send her a text at 929-251-8187.

