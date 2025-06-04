Skip to Content
Spontaneous Diffusions Of Vocal Energy

10:25 AM EDT on June 4, 2025

Normal Gossip logo with cartoon characters gossiping
Illustration by Tara Jacoby
This week’s story presents us all with a bouquet of ethical questions. How much unpaid labor would you take on for a dear friend? Nude yoga in the yard: Yea or nay? Under what circumstances can you instruct people to call you “uncle”? 

In the face of such quandaries, we had no choice but to call in Defector’s own Brandy Jensen to be the guest. We wanted to put Brandy’s devotion to an annoying world to the test. Did we break her? You’ll have to listen to find out. 

Brandy brought Rachelle a tale of mysterious vibes at a birthday party, and then Rachelle introduced Brandy to the neighborly feud threatening to destroy all peace in Sand Dollar Cove. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

