Spontaneous Diffusions Of Vocal Energy

This week’s story presents us all with a bouquet of ethical questions. How much unpaid labor would you take on for a dear friend? Nude yoga in the yard: Yea or nay? Under what circumstances can you instruct people to call you “uncle”?

In the face of such quandaries, we had no choice but to call in Defector’s own Brandy Jensen to be the guest. We wanted to put Brandy’s devotion to an annoying world to the test. Did we break her? You’ll have to listen to find out.

Brandy brought Rachelle a tale of mysterious vibes at a birthday party, and then Rachelle introduced Brandy to the neighborly feud threatening to destroy all peace in Sand Dollar Cove.

