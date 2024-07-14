Spain Was Unstoppable To The Very End

Spain could have buckled. The three-time European champions wouldn't have been the first, second, or third to capitulate to an England comeback at this tournament; Slovakia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands all held leads only to fall by the wayside on England's route to the final. If England—who gave up a goal in the 47th minute to Nico Williams and looked as bad as it has all tournament—had followed Cole Palmer's stunning equalizer in the 73rd with another goal and the trophy victory that the whole nation has been dying for, it would have been too perfect a script.

Spain, far and away the best side at these 2024 Euros, bent under English pressure but rebounded back with the force and sting of a rubber band. After a barrage of chances following Palmer's goal, it was substitute Mikel Oyarzabal who scored the match- and tournament-decider in the 86th minute. Oyarzabal, who had come in for Álvaro Morata in the 68th, somehow stayed onside by millimeters and latched onto Marc Cucurella's pinpoint early cross, knocking the ball past Jordan Pickford and into Spanish lore.

There's no such thing, in my opinion, as "deserving a win." Though expected-goal stats and the eye test might say differently, soccer usually does come down to who can finish more chances. That being said, the match that preceded Oyarzabal's game-winner was this Spanish side at almost its sterling best, and the win feels righteous for it. Despite a bit of a slow start, the winger duo of Williams and Lamine Yamal grew into the game, giving Spain the same extra dimension that they had provided all tournament long. It was fitting, then, that the pair combined for the opening goal, with Yamal slotting the ball across the English defense and penalty box to Williams, who was in enough space to carefully slide the ball past Pickford. (Both Spanish goals came down England's right, and I have to point out that Kyle Walker was in at right back for Trent Alexander-Arnold mostly for his defensive acumen. Maybe that was the wrong call, or maybe I am just looking at this through Liverpudlian red-tinted glasses.)

Elsewhere, the Spanish midfield was as steady as it has been this month—even with Rodri, the best Spanish player of the moment and the best player overall at this tournament, going off injured at halftime. Of particular note, Fabián Ruiz had his best performance in a tournament where he raised his level to never-before-seen heights, and his ability to both keep possession and hit key passes to his wingers was a huge factor in Spain's control of the match.

Still, despite all of the issues I have with how England set up and played this tournament, the Three Lions refused to go away. As happened against the Netherlands, England grew back into the game as soon as Harry Kane was subbed off for Ollie Watkins. (Kane might be injured, or he might be tired, but he was horrendous on Sunday either way.) This allowed England to hit back on counters much faster, and the introduction of Palmer in the 70th minute for Koibee Mainoo doubled that smooth quickness in attack. That Palmer scored after setting up England's winner against the Netherlands was perfect, both because he is an incredible player and because it helps raise even more questions about why he was not starting this whole tournament.

The flurry after Palmer's goal was enthralling, a twist ending for a tournament that was mostly defined by how poorly the top teams played, Spain excluded. Those 17 minutes and change showed what can happen when a great team forces a disappointing side to play up to its level, and England had its own chances to both win the match and, later, to send it to extra time. Dani Olmo's incredible goal-line clearance in the 90th minute off a Marc Guéhi header was one of the greatest defensive plays I've ever seen anyone make, never mind an attacking midfielder.

In the end, Spain won because Spain was better, and because England took too long to be the England that pulled off three straight comebacks just to make the final. Against a side like Spain, England had to be at its best for close to 90 minutes, and basically punting the first hour before substitutions and desperation elevated its play was not a winning formula, or at least a reliable one. While Spain gave up a goal, it's hard to see any incorrect decisions or play that led to England even having a chance; Palmer just hit a belter of a shot. That happens, but Spain was able to grab control back, Oyarzabal was just onside, and the rest is now history for the most successful country in Euros history. It did come home after all, because the Euro trophy's rightful residence is in Spanish hands.