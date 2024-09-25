So It’s Come To This: The Normal Gossip Updates Episode

There comes a point in any long-running series when the writers and producers and actors are clearly just tired—or perhaps in treatment for, ahem, “fatigue,” or they’ve absconded to a foreign country—but contractual obligations demand that something, anything, is made for the fans to consume. Behold: the Clip Show!

Surprise! Normal Gossip is out with a brand-new bonus episode today to revisit some of your favorite stories! But do not worry, this is not an exercise in recycling. We’re bringing you fresh updates on some of our past episodes. We’re cracking open the cold case files! Finally, the mystery of the hot dog in the toilet will be revealed.

But maybe more importantly, we bring big news: The new season of Normal Gossip premieres in just two weeks on Oct. 9!

To get you ready for all new shenanigans, Kelsey was joined by Rachelle Hampton, the newest Defector comrade and long-time best friend of the show. The team had been kicking around the idea of getting updates on bygone gossip for a while now, but this summer we decided the time was right. This was not a straightforward task. But I was empowered by Alex and Kelsey’s training and my years of experience in the sometimes radioactive core within the gossip mines. I used a combination of quantitative, qualitative, and alchemical methods, plus a dash of pure bias, to assemble a list of episodes. I was after a certain je ne sais quoi. I wanted fan favorites. I wanted the episodes that left people with an unscratchable itch in the center of the soul. I started reaching out to the people who submitted stories in search of developments. Sometimes there was no news. Sometimes the news was too salacious to share, or too difficult to anonymize. But sometimes we got a little almond croissant of gossip for our troubles.

What made the cut? You’ll have to listen to find out. But a certain Play-Doh-making antagonist may be revisited. Is that ... could it be … new news from our bird lamp gang? Kelsey shared these treats and more with Rachelle, and now we are sharing them with you.

Also, because I know someone’s gonna ask: We still don’t know what was going on with Eugene, but Katya remains vigilant.

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. If you are looking for the transcript of this week's episode, you can find it here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here. If you’ve got a story to share, you can email us at normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message on our hotline at 26-79-GOSSIP.

See you on Oct. 9 for the premiere of Season 7!