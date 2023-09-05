Skip to Content
Show Us Your Fantasy Football Team

10:09 AM EDT on September 5, 2023

Ryan Harvey/Flickr

FOLKS. Folks. Football is back. And even more exciting, fantasy football is back. Let's see those teams.

How did your draft go? Did you reach for someone you're higher on than anyone else? Did you pick up any slick rookies who should contribute from Week 1? Any personal favorites you took for the third year in a row, fully expecting this to finally be the year they make the leap? Has your league gotten read of defenses and kickers yet? Any wild stories about a player you wanted getting snatched up right before your pick?

In the comments below*, please tell us about your fantasy team. We've been waiting all summer for this.

*Obviously, only our "pal" and above subscribers can comment on Defector blogs. So if you'd like to be able to comment on Defector, consider upgrading your subscription.

