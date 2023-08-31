Report: Prosecutors Now Investigating Two Official Complaints Against Wander Franco

It's been more than two weeks since a series of social media posts accused Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Following those posts, Diario Libre, a Dominican newspaper, reported that a formal complaint had been made against the 22-year-old shortstop in the Dominican Republic on July 17, and that a special prosecutor was investigating Franco. Now, according to ESPN, a second formal complaint has been made against Franco in the Dominican Republic, by a girl who says Franco had a romantic relationship with her while she was a minor.

In addition to the two formal complaints, the special prosecutor is also investigating claims that were publicly made by a third girl who says that Franco had an inappropriate relationship with her. That girl has yet to speak directly with the authorities, according to ESPN.

Franco also remains under investigation by Major League Baseball. He was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 22 while the commissioner's office investigates whether he violated the league's collectively bargained domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy. ESPN's report indicates that the league will likely wait until the criminal investigation in the Dominican Republic has concluded before taking any action of its own. Even if criminal charges are not brought against Franco in the Dominican Republic, the commissioner would still have the authority to suspend him if the MLB investigation concludes that he violated league policy.