Red Sox Fans Are In A Patriots’ Daze

Patriots’ Day is an annual holiday in New England commemorating two Revolutionary War battles you have heard of, and one you probably have not. It’s today! In Massachusetts, the holiday coincides with the Boston Marathon and a rare morning Red Sox game. Earlier in the day, Evans Chebet upset Eliud Kipchoge in a wet marathon; Hellen Obiri broke away in the final mile to win the women’s race.

And then the Angels played the Red Sox. The game started 56 minutes late due to rain, but there was reason to hope it might be worth the wait. Shohei Ohtani was on the mound! That would be fun, right? Sort of, as it turned out: Ohtani gave up a run in the first on a walk and two wild pitches, and then settled down. He threw 31 pitches, 20 of them strikes. Then the game was delayed for rain again with the Angels up 5-1. That was the end of Ohtani's day on the mound.

No matter for Boston fans! A bunch of them—all men, best I could tell—took off their shirts and partied in the outfield at Fenway Park.

Bruins by a billion pic.twitter.com/A6ZfXIhKVU — Nate (@_NateGardner) April 17, 2023 This how I dance when “Kernkraft 400” comes on at the club, too.

I love this shit. This is the kind of thing these dudes are going to remember forever—a desperately silly afternoon in the stands at a baseball game that wasn’t going well for multiple reasons. Hopefully things continue to be fun the rest of the day. It appears, to the shock of no one, that alcohol was consumed during this party in the stands.

"Hang on, we got another shoe" pic.twitter.com/itoI4ourUX — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 17, 2023

Perhaps the best moment was this Angels fan caught in the middle of it all.

If there’s any luck floating around Boston today, the Sox will come back to win.