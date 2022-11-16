Skip to contents
Soccer

Qatar Is Already Hassling Journalists At The World Cup

Laura Wagner
3:23 PM EST on Nov 16, 2022
Danish journalist Rasmus Tantholdt.
Image via TV2

The World Cup hasn’t even started yet and Qatari authorities are already threatening foreign journalists.

Earlier this week, a Danish film crew was in the middle of a live broadcast in the capital city, Doha, when they were interrupted by security guards who rolled up on a golf cart and attempted to shut them down. The reporter, Rasmus Tantholdt, showed his media pass and accused the security guards of attempting to break the camera.

“You invited the whole world here. Why can’t we film?” Tantholdt asked. “It’s a public place.”

Qatar’s ominously named Supreme Committee, which was set up to help the country prepare for the World Cup (read: launder its reputation as a repressive authoritarian regime that brutalizes migrants, gay people, and dissidents), ended up apologizing for “mistakenly interrupting” the broadcast,” per Reuters:

Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity.

Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.

The Supreme Committee—you’d think that the high-powered American PR and lobbying firms Qatar hired to help them whitewash its reputation would have suggested not using a name that sounds like a branch of the Galactic Empire—is designed to be shameless and combative. In an effort to make their cursed World Cup look fun and inviting, it paid for an untold number of fans to travel to and attend the World Cup on the condition they leave positive reviews and narc on anyone who doesn’t. Then, when people understandably wondered about the authenticity of some of the fans present, the Supreme Committee issued a pissy little statement saying the speculation was unfounded.

“Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans. We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising,” it said, according to ESPN.

The World Cup begins Sunday.

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Switzerland Can Dare To Dream

Internationals
0Comments
Patrick Redford

Qatar Is Already Hassling Journalists At The World Cup

Soccer
21Comments
Laura Wagner
Topps Card merch

The Defector Crewneck Is Back In Stock

One of our most popular and colorful items has been restocked in all sizes. Get it while it lasts. Union made and printed in the USA.
Shop Now

Tristram Shandy Would Surely Call Us “Jack Asses” For Writing This Post

Defector Reads A Book
9Comments
Maitreyi Anantharaman
,
Giri Nathan
, and
Barry Petchesky

Cameroon Fought Hard For A Short Trip To Qatar

Soccer
17Comments
Luis Paez-Pumar

See more stories