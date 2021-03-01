Please Distract The Football Reporters So They Stop Defending Unpaid Internships

Every so often, someone in the media will bring up an internship or some position that’s unpaid, and that will re-energize an entire discourse about the ethics of working or writing for free. This conversation never really goes away; it sits latently until someone decides they have nothing better to do than offer unsolicited advice to young writers. The latest resurgence of this phenomenon happened today, when NFL Network reporter Jane Slater put out a call for broadcast journalism students to do some free work.

Broadcast journalism students: exciting internship opportunity for you. Can you set up well lit zoom/Skype calls, record, edit them and want access to the league’s top draft prospects? It’s not with @BobbyBeltTX and I but it is in the DFW area. Unpaid. Great experience. Inbox me — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

Exciting opportunities, when they aren’t scams, tend to come with a tangible reward at the end of them. Unpaid internships suck, and most of the time they can only be accomplished by people who have the means to keep themselves afloat. Experience doesn’t pay rent or substitute for food. And then there’s the obvious corollary: Requiring young reporters to come from means in order to gain experience goes a long way toward keeping those who don’t come from means out of the profession. These truths should be widely accepted at this point, but if that were the case, Slater and other national football writers wouldn’t have spent their day vociferously defending the practice as just an early step of The Hustle.

I posted an opportunity for an unpaid internship and I’m amazed the comments I get. It’s not even for me. It’s for someone else and I would have jumped at it in college. I had 3 unpaid internships in school, double majored and had a job. SMH — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

One other layer…for future journalists…your first few years feel unpaid. I made 16.5k my first two years and worked harder than I’ve ever worked. There is a reason not everyone makes it in this business. I don’t have time for those of you who don’t understand grind ✌🏼 https://t.co/c4iWwPQ1bs — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

I love how Twitter thinks I’m holding people back by trying to help promote an opportunity to actually move the younger generation forward. An opportunity that would likely not be there bc it’s not in the budget but one that could be invaluable and it’s 6 weeks. Ease up twitter https://t.co/IEPxtETgGe — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

I worked for the Dodgers single A affiliate in the Inland Empire for $9K one year. I worked for free in the front office of the Improv. I covered high school sports for $40 a game. You need to do everything you can. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 1, 2021

I worked for free from 1994-1996 at a radio station. I also had my own handicapping business at the time that I ran out of the kitchen of my apartment with a wife and two kids. I got my first paid radio show in 1997 and still hustling it today! That's what up — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 1, 2021

This is just mind-boggling! I had three unpaid internships when I was in college including one with @WFAN660 and one with the @BuffaloBisons. It's a learning opportunity and it's a chance to connect with people in the business. I can't imagine not jumping at a chance for this. https://t.co/WH6VL7siKO — Peter Schwartz (@SchwartzSports) March 1, 2021

I turned an unpaid writing opportunity at Bleacher Report into where I am now.



Would have never ever made it 10 years in this business or to ESPN without that chance — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 1, 2021

Here's a fact: Lots of people want to work in sports. Because of that, entry-level jobs are challenging in a variety of ways. And if you don't take one, and make the most of it, someone else will.



This also isn't unique. That's how competitive industries work. https://t.co/VJFFlgnKHr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 1, 2021

Contrary to what Albert Breer thinks, an internship is not an entry-level job. An entry-level job is an entry-level job, and it pays a salary. And if a media member’s work history predates 9/11, chances are they’re not in touch with how difficult it has become to break into a winnowed-out industry without sacrificing all dignity from the start. These Defenders of the Hustle are operating under the belief that it is impressive or noble that they were underpaid early in their careers. Perhaps it was the norm of the time, but it’s not a badge of honor.

I’ve definitely done unpaid and underpaid work, and it didn’t make me learn the value of hard work. I figured out the value of hard work through an enthusiasm for what I was doing; being paid wouldn’t have diminished that enthusiasm but it could have increased it. (As an aside, this might be a reason why so many people love to weigh in on internships: It gives you an opportunity to talk about yourself.) Looking back, I mostly felt like a sucker for not asking for money. Perhaps that’s the realization Slater and others are trying to avoid: If they can credit all those free internships for earning them the jobs they enjoy now, then they won’t have to accept that someone was exploiting them at one time or another.

Slater has not reached enlightenment yet. Someone pointed out that in an old ESPN PR interview, she had noted that her grandfather was the president of Wolf Brand Chili (yum!) and financially supported her so she could attend the University of Texas. Even though I thought @FoxForceFlacco brought it up rather politely, Slater believed she was being shamed for having a rich Chili Papaw.

Did you miss the part where your grandfather supported you financially in college? Double major has nothing to do with whether or not you can afford to live while working an unpaid internship. https://t.co/CSgbNQpodU pic.twitter.com/awktpWqUjK — Lifelong catastrophic procrastinator (@FoxForceFlacco) March 1, 2021

To the people shaming me for my hardworking grandfather and parents who instilled a similar work ethic to achieve success, you are rotten. You have no idea about my childhood or my family but it’s not even close to the picture you all paint. Very ugly people on this app — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

There is no NFL Combine this year, but the league needs to generate a distraction so that these reporters can stop spending time and effort on defending unpaid internships. Make the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson or something.