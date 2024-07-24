Olympic Events Most Likely To Kill Me, A Mildly Athletic Blogger

The Olympics are filled with beautiful, talented athletes. I love watching them hurl their bodies through space and time, push themselves to reaches no one has ever been to before, and wonder: If I tried to do this, would it kill me?

Olympians get injured sometimes in the games, but I am not an Olympian. I am a normal woman who exercises to help her depression. I do not have training in (for example) how to jump from a diving board. I don't like to be underwater! In all likelihood if I tried to dive from 10 meters, I would somehow smack my head against the water upon entry, knock myself out, and drown. But which events are the most likely to kill me? I have attempted to determine the answer. Events that I think could maim but not kill me (short runs, throwing things, jumping, and most team sports) have been excluded.

Here are the top 20 most fatal (to me) Olympic events:

20. 400m hurdles

19. Skateboarding street

18. Fencing

17. Trampoline

16. Any swim more than 100m

15. Steeplechase 3000m

14. Gymnastics rings

13. Boxing

12. Rugby sevens

11. Skateboarding park

10. Every diving event

9. Cycling BMX Freestyle

8. Cycling Mountain Bike

7. Cycling BMX Racing

6. Pole vaulting

5. Gymnastics uneven bars

4. Water polo

3. Gymnastics balance beam

2. Surfing

1. Gymnastics vault