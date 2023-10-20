Skip to Content
Oh What The Heck, Here’s A Weekend Open Thread

4:07 PM EDT on October 20, 2023

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett
Screenshot: Showtime
The Defector staff has returned from the wooded lair in which we spent this week conducting our annual company meetings. We appreciate the patience you afforded us as we attempted to balance blogging with paradigm-shifting business ideation (you should have seen the presentation Devin The Dugong gave about our upcoming AI and Metaverse initiatives), and we're excited to get back to normal blogging on Monday. For now, though, it's time for some rest and recovery. The image above captures how a few of us were feeling late last night and early this morning.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Have fun in the open thread. Onward.

