Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Life's Rich Pageant

Oh, The Power You’ll Broker!

1:12 PM EDT on September 16, 2024

An adaptation of the "Oh, the Places You'll Go" cover with a Robert Moses statue.

Alex Sujong Laughlin

81Comments

Congratulations!

Today is the day.

The Power Broker is finally on e-book,

You’re off and away! 

You have it in print,

But it’s so goddamn thick

Now you can read it before bed without inducing a crick.

You can read it anywhere,

On a bus or a train

(But not direct to JFK, Bob Moses is to blame!) 

You'll look up and down streets. Look 'em over with care.

Shake your fist and mutter, “Bob Moses was there!” 

When you see bridges, not tunnels, and underpasses too low, 

Or when Long Island traffic is horribly slow.

And if the weather’s nice,

You’ll drive straight east, 

In that case, of course, 

You’re heading for Jones Beach.

It’s opener there

In the wide-open air

Though with the e-reader version,

Strangers won’t be able to stare.

This book's easy to carry

But it might cramp your style, 

And it’s probably still likely

To grow dust on your nightstand pile. 

Oh, the places you'll go! There’s infrastructure to be built.

There are neighborhoods to clear, and a shocking lack of guilt. 

And the shady things he can do with that great gall 

will make him the most bitter winner of all.

And when you're alone, there's a very good chance

you'll read things to scare you right out of your pants.

His visions were grand and always on the level

But to be poor in the city you would think him the devil!

You’ll start out rooting for him, but begin to go “hmmm,”

As he obliterates neighborhoods and clears out the slums.  

Lincoln Center is cool, and so are the landmarks, 

If only he thought Black people deserved access to parks. 

On and on you will read,

And I know you'll read far

and come to know Bob Moses 

our relentless planning czar.

You'll get mixed up, of course,

as you already know.

With a book that long

Who can keep track of the flow?

So be sure when you start

Start each chapter with care

just remember you can flip back 

Because these pages can’t tear 

Never forget to be dexterous and deft.

And never mix up your right hand with your left.

And will you succeed?

Yes! You will, what a treat!

(98 and 3/4 percent complete.)

KID, YOU'LL MOVE MOUNTAINS (the mountain is a 1,336-page book) 

So...

be it the Major Deegan Expressway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Sheridan Expressway, or the Bruckner Expressway,

the Gowanus Expressway, the Prospect Expressway, the Whitestone Expressway, the Clearview Expressway, or the Throgs Neck Expressway, 

the Cross Bronx Expressway, the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, the Nassau Expressway, the Staten Island Expressway, or the Long Island Expressway,

the Harlem River drive or the West Side Highway,

You're off to Great Places!

Today is your day!

Your mountain is waiting.

So...turn every page! 

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Alex Sujong Laughlin
Supervising Producer

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

WNBA

A’ja Wilson’s Game Is Joyfully Precise

September 16, 2024
Soccer

There’s Something Growing At Nottingham Forest

September 16, 2024
MLB

Here’s To The Pitching Panda Of Staten Island

September 16, 2024
See all posts