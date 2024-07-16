Nikola Met A Bird

Much has been said about Nikola Jokic's admiration for horses. "I like the smell of them," he once said of the noble beasts. "The best feeling ever is when you feed them. The sound of them eating in the stable is the best sound you can ever hear. It's just something that I think just a horseman can feel."

It has now become clear that Jokic does not only wish to commune with horses. His respect for beasts of the natural world also extends to falcons:

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.