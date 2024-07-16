Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Wings Week

Nikola Met A Bird

6:02 PM EDT on July 16, 2024

NBA Germany
10Comments

Much has been said about Nikola Jokic's admiration for horses. "I like the smell of them," he once said of the noble beasts. "The best feeling ever is when you feed them. The sound of them eating in the stable is the best sound you can ever hear. It's just something that I think just a horseman can feel."

It has now become clear that Jokic does not only wish to commune with horses. His respect for beasts of the natural world also extends to falcons:

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Wings Week

Let Loose The Jesses And Come Discuss ‘H Is For Hawk’ With Us

July 16, 2024
Funbag

If No Wings I See, A Dragon It Not Be

July 16, 2024
Arts And Culture

‘Longlegs’ Can’t Quite Carry The Weight Of Expectations

July 16, 2024
See all posts