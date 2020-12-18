Skip to contents
NFL

NFL Security Breach Leads To Violation Of Throwback Apparel Protocol

Tom Ley
December 18, 2020 10:59 am
Jon Gruden
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders was briefly thrown into chaos after an egregious failure of the NFL’s throwback apparel protocol. Somehow, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was able to take the field wearing a hat emblazoned with an “Oakland Raiders” logo.

“I apologize for not having the right hat on,” said Gruden after his team’s 30-27 overtime loss. “Somebody played a pretty good trick on me.”

Thankfully, league security teams were able to intervene during the game and get a proper Las Vegas Raiders hat onto Gruden’s head. One can only hope that the league will conduct a full investigation into this breach of Gruden’s game-day outfit and punish any of those found responsible for the unforgivable error.

As a reminder, the Chargers have always played in Los Angeles, and the Raiders have always played in Las Vegas. Any articles of clothing or apparel that indicate otherwise are false.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Going On Runs

Video Games
Giri Nathan
Slay the spire

The Raiders Cannot Defeat December

NFL
Ray Ratto
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Tyron Johnson #83 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after scoring a 26-yard touchdown against Daryl Worley #36 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 30-27 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Congrats To This Dumbass, Who Now Has To Give Defector $500,000

Announcements
Tom Ley
Jason Calacanis

NFL Security Breach Leads To Violation Of Throwback Apparel Protocol

NFL
Tom Ley
Jon Gruden
See more stories