Defector Up All Night

Michigan Baseball Player Sorry For Doing The Cocaine Thing

5:07 PM EDT on March 18, 2025

Mitch Voit pretending to snort a line of cocaine
Image: Big Ten Network
Perhaps there is someone out there who follows Michigan baseball player Mitch Voit on Twitter without keeping close tabs on the junior's on-field exploits. It's fun to imagine this hypothetical person opening the app this morning and seeing the following message from Voit:

I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday. I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment. The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this.

What the hell could that possibly be about? the inattentive Mitch Voit fan might ask themselves after reading such a somber apology. Well, here's what that's all about:

That's Voit (quite creatively) turning the third-base chalk into a celebratory line of cocaine after hitting a triple during Monday's game against USC. Frankly, this is not something Voit should be apologizing for. A sport in which celebrations are generally limited to bat-flips and guys doing weird little gestures at their own dugout could use more creative boasting. Do it again, Mitch, and represent the block M by being a cool and funny guy.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

