Miami Grand Prix Driver Intros As Narrated By LL Cool J, Ranked

For the second year in a row, the Miami Grand Prix was a weekend showcase of America's most maximalist tendencies. This is what Formula One wants out of it, of course; why put a race in Miami if not for the spectacle? And while the actual race was, also for the second year in a row, a mostly boring affair—though the midfield had some movement, and Lewis Hamilton overcame a 13th-place start to finish a very tidy sixth—everything surrounding the 57 laps was turned up an extra notch from last year's inaugural race. Whether that's good or bad is in the eye of the beholder.

There were celebrities abound throughout the grid before the race, as Sky Sports' Martin Brundle manically rushed through to say hi to Roger Federer, rapper IDK, and in a callback, the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, whom Brundle confused for Patrick Mahomes at last year's race. There were, apparently, $42 "wagyu steak sandwiches" at the track. And, most importantly, the fake marina from 2022 was replaced with real water!

We’ve got WATER at the MIA Marina folks! 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/GrbsXNi2M1 — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) April 29, 2023

All of these shenanigans, however, paled in comparison to what LL Cool J accomplished in the pre-race ceremony. For seven minutes, the rapper-actor introduced each driver on the grid for Sunday's race, one by one. He attempted to hype the crowd up with one or two lines about each driver, and the result was a seasoned performer desperately trying to squeeze some juice out of totally boring biographical details.

LL Cool J introduces all 20 drivers at the Miami Grand Prix 🎤 pic.twitter.com/AEQlzsak0t — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 7, 2023

While will.i.am "conducted" an "orchestra" for the entire duration, LL Cool J worked his way up the grid in no discernible order, starting with Fort Lauderdale's own (not Miami's!) Logan Sargeant and ending up, eventually, with Max Verstappen, who to his credit did not embarrass himself as the MC of this cringe-fest asked him a simple question. In between, LL praised two different drivers for either "coming good" or "doing good," hugged Lewis Hamilton, and did a great job of pronouncing everyone's names, except Pierre Gasly, who got a cartoonish "Gas-LEEEEE" for his troubles.

The drivers all walked through smoke machines blasting in their faces, with most of them just ignoring LL en route to their designated waiting spot. All of the charm that this group has exhibited over the years on Netflix's Drive to Survive was vacuum-sealed away, leaving in its place a soulless, dead-in-the-eyes procession that lagged miles—or kilometers, as it were—behind having Michael Buffer introduce everyone at the 2017 Austin Grand Prix. It didn't help that the crowd in Miami was not properly mic'd up, either, making it seem like these intros were happening at an empty parking lot.

With all that in mind, I went through and watched the Miami driver introductions one more time in order to rank them from "best"—and No. 1 really is good, though the rest are probably starting at a "least bad" baseline—to "most awkward."