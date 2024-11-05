Skip to Content
College Basketball

Mark Few Sends His Son To Slaughter

12:40 PM EST on November 5, 2024

Baylor's VJ Edgecombe dunks over Gonzaga's Joe Few
Joe Gonzales/Baylor Athletics Images via Getty Images
Joe Few, son of Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few, has fond memories of hanging out courtside as a kid and asking his dad to put the walk-ons into the game. "Don't ever do that again," he recalled his dad replying in one instance involving a crowd chant for Rem Bakamus. Now Joe himself is one such walk-on. The redshirt junior has appeared in 29 games and averaged under three minutes per. With the Bulldogs up 36 points on Baylor in Monday's season opener, Mark Few reasonably concluded that it was Son Time.

"It might blow the roof off this place if Joe Few scores," said the ESPN commentator as Gonzaga set up its offense. Instead, Dusty Stromer's lazy pass was picked off, Joe hustled back on defense to get in front of Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, and the two of them collaborated in the clearest possible visual representation of "five-star recruit vs. coach's son."

Undeterred, Joe notched two assists and a steal in his two minutes of play as Gonzaga won, 101-63. His father is hereby obligated to keep throwing his son into garbage time on the off chance that he can produce a different defining memory from this season.

