NBA

Malik Beasley Had His Wages Garnished By His Former Dentist

12:08 PM EDT on July 2, 2025

Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on March 30, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
David Berding/Getty Images
108Comments

NBA free agent Malik Beasley is currently the subject of a federal investigation into gambling, prop bets, and wire fraud. As a result, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly withdrawn a three-year, $42 million contract offer to their top three-point shooter. Beasley could have really used the money, judging by the grim financial picture painted by The Detroit News in a report published Tuesday.

Court records accessed by the News show that Beasley has been sued by a variety of parties. In order of severity:

  • A company called South River Capital, LLC, which lends money to athletes, won a $5.8 million judgment against Beasley in 2022.
  • The marketing firm Hazan Sports Management Group, Inc., is suing him for $2.25 million for alleged breach of contract. The company claims Beasley was given a $650,000 cash advance against future marketing revenue and never paid it back. He was served a copy of the lawsuit during the Pistons' first-round playoff series against the Knicks.
  • This past January, Wisconsin dentist Hassan Alshehabi won a $34,390 judgment against Beasley. Alshehabi, who owns a dental practice called Delicate Smiles, garnished Beasley's NBA paychecks beginning in February.
  • Also this past January, a celebrity barbershop in Milwaukee called Cairo Cuts won a $26,827 judgment against Beasley.
  • In March, Beasley was sued by a Detroit high-rise apartment building, The Stott, for $14,150 in unpaid rent. The lawsuit was dismissed, but he was sued again in May for $7,355 in rent, with a hearing scheduled for July.

In the meantime, the Pistons satisfied their shooting needs on Tuesday by picking up Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade. Beasley clearly has larger financial amounts to worry about right now, but there's something about owing five figures to a dentist doing business as "Delicate Smiles" that really adds indignity on top of investigation.

[The Detroit News]

