Mad Scenes At Old Trafford As Cheeky Blokes Storm The Pitch Ahead Of Liverpool-Manchester United [Updates]

Even with the planned European Super League done and dusted, there remains no shortage of absolute scenes in English football. Today in Manchester, a bevy of rowdy United supporters invaded the Old Trafford pitch ahead of their club’s scheduled match against Liverpool to loudly protest against those foul gits the Glazers, who own Man Utd., co-masterminded the failed Super League plot, and have raised the ire of lifelong fans, particularly as the club has failed to win almost any trophies over the past several years.

Thousands of lads first gathered at the team hotels in an attempt to block buses traveling to the stadium a couple of hours ahead of kickoff time (11:30 a.m. ET). But much more notably, a hallowed ground that’s spent over a year devoid of the huge crowds its known for was forced to play reluctant host to a disgruntled gang. Footage from the protest shows a relatively calm, if messy, affair where fans danced, kicked balls around, grabbed some souvenirs, lit flares, and just kind of mingled.

BREAKING: Angry Manchester United fans are staging a protest against the club's owners after getting inside their Old Trafford stadium.



Read more: https://t.co/UlMC47LNkj pic.twitter.com/dDtHI04cGa — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2021

Here’s some of the views from eye level.

Always wanted to score at the Stretford End. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/QcHCrBuusx — Gez (@Gezz_MUFC) May 2, 2021

And here’s one man who got far too carried away and threw a camera.

As of 10:30 a.m., Sky reported that fans were off the pitch but not entirely out of the stadium. As of 11 a.m., NBC reported that the teams had not yet left their hotel, putting the fate of this game in doubt. It’s definitely delayed for the time being, and we’ll update as more information becomes available.

Update (11:41 a.m. ET): Police and supporters got testy with each other outside the stadium a little before 11:30, as evidenced by the video you’ll see below. But within a few minutes, cops cleared the area without much further incident. There’s still no news on if this match will go forward today, but based on live shots from the area, Old Trafford looks empty enough that the game could still be played.

Update (12:45 p.m. ET): The game is officially off.