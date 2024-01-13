Let’s Have A Wild Card Weekend Open Thread

Lots of good sports and bad weather on the horizon this weekend, so let's hunker down with an open thread. PSA: Tonight's Dolphins-Chiefs game is on Peacock. Be ready to relay this information to your parents when they call you at 7:55 p.m. ET.

Already a user? Log in Welcome to Defector! You can read the first couple blogs, free and clear. Give us your email address for a couple more each month. Email Register Click here to subscribe to Defector!