Defector Up All Night

Let’s Have A Wild Card Weekend Open Thread

11:08 AM EST on January 13, 2024

A New England Patriots fan in the stands during their game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
694Comments
Join the Discussion

Lots of good sports and bad weather on the horizon this weekend, so let's hunker down with an open thread. PSA: Tonight's Dolphins-Chiefs game is on Peacock. Be ready to relay this information to your parents when they call you at 7:55 p.m. ET.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief.

