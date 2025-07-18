Just What You Wanted: A Bill Belichick TV Show

Bill Belichick, aging boyfriend to emerging media mogul Jordon Hudson, will be the subject of an upcoming Hulu docuseries, per reporting by Front Office Sports.

Back in March, HBO, NFL Films, and the University of North Carolina were working out a deal to make Belichick's Tar Heels football team the focus of a season of the Hard Knocks series. That deal reportedly fell through very late in the process, with Belichick insisting, unconvincingly, that there was never much mutual interest. "The Hard Knocks thing, you know, like, just for the record, Hard Knocks is training camp,” Belichick told The Pivot Podcast in May. “And we’re not training camp. We’re just not. That’s not what we are. You know, the drama of training camp, the who’s gonna cut and all that. Like, we’re a season, and they don’t want that." The New York Times reported days later that NFL Films kiboshed the deal not over anything having to do with the inherent drama of training camp, but because Hudson—who at 24 years old is less than a third the age of her doddering old lover—demanded content approval and "partial ownership of the show."

The NYT reported at the time that Hudson had been negotiating with another company, EverWonder Studio, to produce, uhh, basically the same thing as Hard Knocks but presumably under a different name. Those negotiations were apparently successful: If what you're after is some weekday-ass footage of the Tar Heels football program, compiled under the watchful eye of Belichick's helicoptering zoomer girlfriend-manager, Hulu might have you covered. The Disney-owned streaming service is apparently "finalizing" the agreement with EverWonder, and FOS says "early-stage production" on the series is already underway. I for one cannot wait to watch Freddie Kitchens, a sensitivity-trained Mike Priefer, and that one gnarly Belichick son inspire several dozen young men to excellence; I feel great even thinking about all of this, on an otherwise lovely summer Friday.

No word yet on what the series will be called. Hudson, via her company Trouble Cub Enterprises, applied for a bunch of trademarks, including for the phrases "Do Your Job," "No Days Off," "Ignore The Noise," and "Chapel Bill." As certain of those phrases are already trademarked by the New England Patriots, Hudson was careful to indicate in her applications that Trouble Cub's trademarks are for "Bill's Version."

Update: A Disney spokesperson emailed Defector after publication of this story to say that "a deal on this project is not closed at this time."