Josh Allen Can Really Throw That Damn Football

Tom Ley
11:35 AM EDT on Oct 11, 2021
There’s no use in pretending like there aren’t a lot of current NFL quarterbacks who can throw the hell out of the ball. Guys like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert go out there every week and sling the ol’ pigskin around in all manner of breathtaking ways. So, no, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not the only guy in the league who can throw a nice deep ball, but man, he can really throw a nice deep ball.

That was just one of the many highlights Allen produced during last night’s 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, which Allen treated like an early-season MVP showcase. He threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 59 yards and another score, and hurdled a damn guy. He was the best player on the field, which is not something that can ever be said about many players who are playing on the same field as Mahomes.

But back to that throw. It doesn’t feel like a ball should be allowed to travel that far and that fast at such a low angle, let alone meet a receiver in stride. Emmanuel Sanders didn’t have to speed up or slow down at all to meet that pass, and his hands didn’t have to do anything but accept it. It’s one thing to throw such a crisp, catchable ball on a crossing route, but a vertical pass like that isn’t supposed to look so clean. Don’t just take my word for it: Sanders was asked about Allen after the game, and he couldn’t hide his own sense of wonder at that particular throw:

“The pass to me was just ridiculous,” Sanders said. “I mean, like, it was on a line. Rope. And after I caught it, I didn’t even know what to do, because I just kept thinking, like, ‘Yo, that throw was crazy.’ Literally, like, he just put it there and it just stuck to my hands, and it was like, ‘What the heck?'”

As I said, there are a lot of NFL quarterbacks who can make amazing throws every week, but I’m not sure if any of those others have ever thrown a ball so nice that it broke the brain of the guy on the receiving end.

