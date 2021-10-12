Jon Gruden’s Stout Son Will Soldier On

Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders due to the “clean sweep” of bigotry that was discovered in his email outbox. Gruden’s departure Monday was swift and unceremonious, and it left close observers of the Gruden family with one burning question: What is to become of Jon’s big son, Deuce?

Jon Gruden II, who goes by the nickname Deuce, is currently the Raiders’ strength and conditioning coach. He has served in that role since Jon was hired in 2018. Before that, Deuce worked as a strength and conditioning coach for the Washington Football Team while his uncle, Jay, was the head coach there. Deuce may be one of the greatest beneficiaries of the NFL’s nepotistic hiring practices, but what you really need to know about him is that he’s a damn freak!

Jon Gruden's son "Deuce" is an insane powerlifter 😳



As you may have surmised from the video above, Deuce is a competitive powerlifter. He is also 5-foot-6 and unsettling to look at.

What the heck?

What the heck!

Back to the original question: What’s going to happen to Deuce? Don’t fret, because he will reportedly remain in his role with the Raiders:

Even with his father resigning tonight as the Raiders’ head coach, Deuce Gruden remains the team’s strength and conditioning assistant coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

This is a smart move by Deuce. Having an uncle and father who used to be NFL coaches probably doesn’t provide the same kind of lifetime job security it did before one of those parties was forced to resign in disgrace, and the other was fired from the 1-15 Jaguars last season. Deuce had better hold onto this gig with all the grip strength he can muster.