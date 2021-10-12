Skip to contents
Media Meltdowns

Why Did Adam Schefter Say “Clean Sweep” Like This?

Giri Nathan
1:49 PM EDT on Oct 12, 2021
Image: ESPN

The way that scoop hounds bend the English language while reporting basic sports news inspires hushed awe. It’s my own fault for lingering on these transient dispatches for any longer than the 30 seconds that they otherwise take to pass through the newsfeeds of normal people, but each day produces a beautifully lobotomized phrase to latch onto and make immortal. The latest example comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who recently abandoned his last pretense of doing journalism, only to find himself straining for his Most Serious News Anchor cadence as he shared news about Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s resignation Monday night.

With all the gravitas he could muster, Schefter gave the world this unforgettable usage of “clean sweep.” The Elias Sports Bureau will need to confirm that Gruden’s achievement is the first of its kind in the NFL:

As friend of the site Emma Baccellieri pointed out, this phrasing appears to reveal some canon of protected classes in Schefter’s head: women, gays, minorities, Roger Goodell. The full breadth of humanity, right there.

Lowly bloggers might simply summarize the New York Times‘ reporting on Gruden’s disgusting emails in a fashion that clearly expresses the contents of those emails, and does not introduce a confusing new framework for enumerating prejudices. But if you’re the kind of reporter who teases a positive COVID-19 test like a brewing three-team trade, you’re always out there innovating. Eggs come in dozens; beer comes in sixes; bigotry comes in clean sweeps. This is now convention.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Jon Gruden’s Resignation Is Not Accountability

NFL
1Comment
Laura Wagner

Kyrie Irving Won’t Be A Net Until He Ends His Vaccine Holdout

NBA
34Comments
Patrick Redford

New: Defector Hats!

You asked, we... got around to it eventually. Introducing the Defector hat, which features a beautiful stitched logo and is available in “dad” and “baseball” hat styles. In stock now.
Shop Now

It’s Not All Bad That The Cowboys Are Good

NFL
23Comments
Dan McQuade

The Time I Libeled Myself After Waking Up From A Coma

Funbag
124Comments
Drew Magary

See more stories