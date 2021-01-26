Skip to contents
NBA

Jamal Murray Tried So Hard To Act Like He Didn’t Bonk A Guy’s Balls

Tom Ley
January 26, 2021 10:02 am
Jamal Murray
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was ejected from last night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul. As you can see from the video below, the ejection was well-earned—he swatted Tim Hardaway Jr. right in the nuts!

What’s notable about this moment is not that Murray decided to goose Hardaway Jr.’s berries (Draymond Green has already made sure that it’s not shocking to see such a thing on a basketball court), but that he spent the next few minutes trying really hard to act like he didn’t do anything wrong.

Look at the face Murray made after a replay of his transgression was shown on the jumbotron:

Screenshot: Altitude TV

Imagine seeing a video clip of you attacking a guy’s nards, shown on a very large screen, and then doing this:

Screenshot: Altitude TV

Once the ejection was announced, Murray tried to sell his innocence even harder:

Screenshot: Altitude TV

A ball sack? Struck by me? Sir, I simply have no idea what you are speaking of!

Screenshot: Altitude TV

Preposterous! This whole proceeding is preposterous!

Screenshot: Altitude TV

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

A Baseball Hall Of Fame Vote Is A Heavy Burden, Perhaps Too Heavy For Any One Man To Bear

Videos
Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade

Our Newsletter Service Is Busted, So Everyone Gets To Read The Newsletter Today

Technical Difficulties
Lauren Theisen
logo for The Cipher, your daily Defector newsletter

The Dread Pirate Of The UFC Has Escaped Dana White’s Justice … For Now

The Fights
Patrick Redford
CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, UFC President Dana White addresses the virtual convention on August 27, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Gary Sheffield Feels Like A Hall Of Famer, Even If He Isn’t One

MLB
Lauren Theisen
Gary Sheffield #3 of the Detroit Tigers bats
See more stories