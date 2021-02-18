Skip to contents
NHL

Jacob Markstrom Got Too Antsy For His Own Good

Lauren Theisen
February 18, 2021 11:08 am
Jacob Markstrom leaves his net to try and make a save
Screencap: Sportsnet

It’s tough being a goalie. Whenever a kid puts on that mask and glove for the first time, they have to come to terms with the fact that they’ll be playing mostly in isolation, doing the crucial work of net protection as their skater friends laugh it up all over the rest of ice. To be a goalie is to make peace with that FOMO, unless you are Calgary Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom has a habit of treating the boundaries of his territory as mere suggestions, and holy cow did that ever show up again during the second period of Calgary’s 5-1 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday night.

At first, Markstrom’s wanderlust was good and helpful. In the opening minute, Canuck boy Tanner Pearson got the puck with plenty of speed and came flying into the zone. Unfortunately for him, Markstrom decided that an all-out attack way outside the crease was his best course of option. Before Pearson could really even think about shooting, he suddenly found himself blown up by a sliding Swede in the butterfly position. As they point out on commentary, Markstrom is five inches taller than Pearson, but also, he’s covered in pads! The goaltender is the one who should feel significantly less afraid of a collision, and it shows.

However, Markstrom’s little power trip came back to bite him later on in the second, when he tried to pull the same trick on Bo Horvat and got embarrassed for being so far out of position. Like Pearson, Horvat received the puck in stride and was approaching the net for a scoring opportunity at an alarming speed. Like Pearson, Horvat suddenly found himself facing down an unexpected enemy barreling toward him. But unlike Pearson, Horvat had the wherewithal to quickly move to his left, avoid being blasted, and fire a shot into an unprotected net. Fool me once, etc, etc.

Just let Markstrom be a defenseman on his off nights, honestly. Let the guy get it out of his system.

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Jacob Markstrom Got Too Antsy For His Own Good

NHL
Lauren Theisen
Jacob Markstrom leaves his net to try and make a save

Fernando Tatis Jr. Makes It Obvious

MLB
Barry Petchesky
SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after taking a strike during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park on September 14, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland Is Scary

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund scores their side's third goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Sevilla FC and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 17, 2021 in Seville, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.

Tim Tebow’s Baseball Career To Lie Down In Green Pastures

MLB
Tom Ley
Tim Tebow
See more stories