Jack Easterby Has Now Outlasted The Houston Texans President

Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans president who last year published a 146-page book on business success and promoted it in an email after the team fell to 2-7, resigned today in what seemed like an indication that he had lost a power struggle to a pastor. Supposedly his departure had been in the works for a few weeks.

When the Texans fired public relations director Amy Palcic this past November, Rootes had taken credit for the decision, saying he “felt the need to make a change.” A separate report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Palcic, the only woman who had full responsibilities over the PR arm of an NFL team, was told she wasn’t a “cultural fit.” The month before, the Texans had fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start. The two firings along with the team’s record suggested that the future was dire.

Somehow, between November and now, the Texans’ future has become so much more dire. Team owner Cal McNair and vice president of football operations Jack Easterby have alienated Deshaun Watson to the point where the quarterback never wants to play for the team again, ignored professional input or advice in their search for a new head coach, and fired beloved team employees out of some desire for unconditional loyalty from everyone who works for the Texans. Two seasons ago this team was in the divisional playoffs, and now it’s a sadsack, 4-12 organization whose most crucial decisions are being made by this fucking clown:

Easterby, who joined the team only two years ago, still has a job and McNair’s ear. Meanwhile Rootes, who had worked for the Texans since its inception in 2002, is gone. From an objective point of view, it’s amazing that the man who recently wrote The Winning Game Plan: A Proven Leadership Playbook for Continuous Business Success just had his lunch eaten by a former team chaplain whose entire knowledge of football operations could fit on the point of a Holy Nail.

Rootes plans to take six months off before he looks another job. He might see the Texans’ 2020 season as a low point, but I will look back on it with fondness. Aside from all the gripping chaos, it featured an NFL team president sending me gently defensive emails about his book:

Rootes, Jamey Nov 18, 2020, 5:06 PM



to me



Samer:

I saw your piece. I totally understand your perspective. A couple of comments:



The title is tongue-in-cheek. Our primary objective is to win. As was the Oilers. However, that is all they did. A focus on winning is key, but unreliable. If it is all about winning, than what happens when you lose? As the Oilers demonstrated buy leading the league all; time in blackouts, fans do not come. They can watch on TV for free, so coming to NRG has to be something special. While #1 for us is winning championships, we also focus on creating memorable experiences and doing great things for Houston. That’s our game plan.



I encourage you to read the book. Please feel free to use the $.99 offer (expires Friday). I think you’ll like. In fact, I am so confident that I am offering you a money back guarantee [Unicode smiley face]



Pleased to now count you among my friends.



JR

Rootes, Jamey



Thu, Nov 19, 2020, 5:47 AM



to me



Same- Just got a book update. Did you know there are approximately 250 million books on Amazon? Mine is #14. Have a great day. Best to you and your family. JR

Rootes, Jamey



Thu, Nov 19, 2020, 10:43 AM



to me



Saner- here is my LinkedIn post for today. Thank you for the inspiration👍 Thought for the day- It is hard to hate up close. Rather than making assumptions regarding the motives in someone’s heart, take the time to ask and understand. As Stephen Covey said in The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.”

Jamey, I apologize for not replying to any of your emails at the time. I assume the Texans have shut off your work email account by now—relatable!—but if you’d like to talk about what this past season was like for you, drop a line from your civilian account. You know how to reach me.