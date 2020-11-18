Houston Texans President Picks The Best Time To Email Fans About His New Book On Business Success

This year the Houston Texans are 2-7; have fired their bad head coach, who was a worse general manager; and recently canned public relations director Amy Palcic, who was highly popular with both the media and players. The person nominally in charge of these decisions is Texans president Jamey Rootes, and if you’d like to learn more successful business techniques from him, please buy his book.

A reader passed along a form email from Rootes to “Texans Nation,” sent two days after the team lost to the Cleveland Browns, 10-7. Here’s the start of it:

Dear Texans Nation:



Congratulations on your book! Why do I say that? Because my new book, The Winning Game Plan is based primarily on my amazing experiences with the best fans in the NFL-you.



To help you share in the excitement of your new book, I have created a special offer at Barnes & Noble for Texans fans. For the next few days, you can download the NOOK eBook of The Winning Game Plan for just $.99. It’s my way of saying “thank you” for being a cherished friend the past two decades.

That’s right: For less than a dollar, you can read The Winning Game Plan: A Proven Leadership Playbook for Continuous Business Success, a hearty, 146-page tome written by the guy in charge of the team that—in the middle of a season—fired the only woman with full PR responsibilities for an NFL team because she reportedly wasn’t a “cultural fit.” There’s much to learn from the guy who got in on the ground floor of an organization that has never played in a conference championship game in its history, and before that, was president and GM of the single least successful MLS team, sniffing nary a trophy in his four years at the helm of the Columbus Crew. Letting your GM-coach trade DeAndre Hopkins in his prime and not even getting a first-round pick in return? Now that’s a big business win, possibly the biggest business win of all.