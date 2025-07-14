Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Bills Week

It’s Bills Week

9:00 AM EDT on July 14, 2025

A big duck with Bills Week coming out if its bill
Illustration by Mattie Lubchansky
251Comments

Defector will be turning five years old in September. What better way to squander whatever warm feelings our upcoming birthday will elicit from our dedicated readers and subscribers than subjecting them to yet another inscrutable theme week?

Hopefully you did not assume that Senators Week, Rays Week, and Wings Week had exhausted us of all our ideas for theme weeks. Hopefully you are not a stupid fool who could have possibly believed such a thing! Hopefully you are prepared for what is to come over the next five days. Bills Week starts now.

Oh, also, Patrick is at the Tour de France, so we might be getting some dispatches from him. There may also might be an exciting announcement or two in the upcoming days. But other than that: Bills Week.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Bills Week

Bill Skarsgard In His Nude ‘Nosferatu’ Getup Would’ve Been A Better MLB All-Star Week Host Than Pat McAfee

July 14, 2025
Bills Week

Cole Palmer Demolished A Bill-Less PSG, And The Rest Is History

July 14, 2025
Bills Week

Bill Goldberg Was A Star From Day 1

July 14, 2025
Bills Week

The “Big Beautiful Bill” Is Trying To Steal A Space Shuttle

July 14, 2025
Bills Week

The Fighters Pay The Bills

July 14, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement