It’s Bills Week

Defector will be turning five years old in September. What better way to squander whatever warm feelings our upcoming birthday will elicit from our dedicated readers and subscribers than subjecting them to yet another inscrutable theme week?

Hopefully you did not assume that Senators Week, Rays Week, and Wings Week had exhausted us of all our ideas for theme weeks. Hopefully you are not a stupid fool who could have possibly believed such a thing! Hopefully you are prepared for what is to come over the next five days. Bills Week starts now.

Oh, also, Patrick is at the Tour de France, so we might be getting some dispatches from him. There may also might be an exciting announcement or two in the upcoming days. But other than that: Bills Week.