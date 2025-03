When I baseball in the morning, love

And the baseball hurts my eyes.

And something baseball baseball, love

Bears baseball on my mind

Then I look at baseball

And the baseball’s alright with me.

Just one look at baseball

And I know it’s gonna be

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay.

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay.

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

When baseball baseball ahead of me

Seems baseball baseball baseball

When someone else baseball baseball

Always seems baseball baseball

Then I look at baseball

And the baseball’s alright with me.

Just one look at baseball

And I know it’s gonna be

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay.

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay.

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

When baseball baseball ahead of me

Seems baseball baseball baseball

When someone else baseball baseball

Always seems baseball baseball

Then I look at baseball

And the baseball’s alright with me

Just one look at baseball

And I know it’s gonna be

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

A baseball daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa—

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

—aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!

(Baseball day, baseball day, baseball day, baseball day)

Feel free to use the comments under this post to replace the nouns in your favorite musical numbers with the word "baseball."