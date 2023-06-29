Skip to Content
Defector home
Log In
Life Lessons

How Much Shit Should You Have In Your Wallet? An Investigation

1:36 PM EDT on June 29, 2023

I made this money you didn’t, right Ted? We outta here.

198Comments
Join the Discussion

I was out with a close friend a few weeks ago when I had to take out my wallet to pay for something. The second my friend saw it, he was like, “Whoa holy shit Drew, you’ve got the Costanza wallet!” I got defensive about this, because HEY MAN FUCK YOU FISH, but also because I believed that everything I carried in my wallet was necessary to keep on my person. I am not a money clip guy, nor am I one of those perverts with a folding phone case that doubles as some wallet/day planner. I need a proper wallet, and I need to put a lot of vital documents in it.

Or do I? This morning, I took another look at my wallet—which is quite old, because someone I love gave it to me when I graduated from college, and I don’t want to part with it—and thought to myself, OK yeah, it’s kinda thick. But I don’t keep my wallet in my back pocket, so it’s not like it’s gonna give me scoliosis. I can keep it in my front pocket and bulging out for all to see, because I’m well past the form-over-function phase of my daily accessorizing. But the question of thickness still nags at me. Jabs from close friends stick in your craw like that. Goddamn Fish.

To that end, I decided that I should do an inventory of my wallet, pictured above, and share it with you, the reader. I’m sure this won’t prove damaging to my privacy or my self-esteem in any way. Here now is what’s inside my treasured billfold:

  • Cash
  • Driver’s license
  • Two credit cards
  • ATM card
  • Insurance card
  • Dental insurance card
  • Car insurance info
  • State medical cannabis ID
  • Expired AAA club info
  • A poem my late grandpa wrote for me from 1991
  • A single Egyptian pound note
  • Four very old, wallet-sized photos of my wife and kids
  • Safeway club card
  • WGA card
  • Library card
  • My wife’s business card
  • DC Metro SmarTrip card
  • Organ donor card
  • Cochlear implant patient ID card (very thick)
  • Two NYC Metrocards
  • My COVID vaccine card, which I haven’t been asked to brandish in over two years
  • Paper receipts, but only if I’m on a business trip and expensing crap

OK, so the bolded shit can go. I accept those items as needless padding (wife's biz card was tossed with her blessing; WGA card was consigned to my desk). But I might need any one of those other items when I’m out and about and emergency strikes. Or if I need to save three dollars on groceries. So now, it’s my turn to ask YOU a stupid question, Defectors: What belongs in a wallet and what doesn’t?

Thanks for reading!

Register or log in to continue.

See all subscription options.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Soccer

Nigeria Could Be Headed For World Cup Disaster

June 29, 2023
This Is So Stupid

Inside Defector’s Attempt To Revolutionize The Metaverse T-Shirt Space

June 29, 2023
MLB

Tommy Pham As Intense As Ever, But In A More Productive Way

June 29, 2023
See all posts