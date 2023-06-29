How Much Shit Should You Have In Your Wallet? An Investigation

I was out with a close friend a few weeks ago when I had to take out my wallet to pay for something. The second my friend saw it, he was like, “Whoa holy shit Drew, you’ve got the Costanza wallet!” I got defensive about this, because HEY MAN FUCK YOU FISH, but also because I believed that everything I carried in my wallet was necessary to keep on my person. I am not a money clip guy, nor am I one of those perverts with a folding phone case that doubles as some wallet/day planner. I need a proper wallet, and I need to put a lot of vital documents in it.

Or do I? This morning, I took another look at my wallet—which is quite old, because someone I love gave it to me when I graduated from college, and I don’t want to part with it—and thought to myself, OK yeah, it’s kinda thick. But I don’t keep my wallet in my back pocket, so it’s not like it’s gonna give me scoliosis. I can keep it in my front pocket and bulging out for all to see, because I’m well past the form-over-function phase of my daily accessorizing. But the question of thickness still nags at me. Jabs from close friends stick in your craw like that. Goddamn Fish.

To that end, I decided that I should do an inventory of my wallet, pictured above, and share it with you, the reader. I’m sure this won’t prove damaging to my privacy or my self-esteem in any way. Here now is what’s inside my treasured billfold:

Cash

Driver’s license

Two credit cards

ATM card

Insurance card

Dental insurance card

Car insurance info

State medical cannabis ID

Expired AAA club info

A poem my late grandpa wrote for me from 1991

A single Egyptian pound note

Four very old, wallet-sized photos of my wife and kids

Safeway club card

WGA card

Library card

My wife’s business card

DC Metro SmarTrip card

Organ donor card

Cochlear implant patient ID card (very thick)

Two NYC Metrocards

My COVID vaccine card, which I haven’t been asked to brandish in over two years

Paper receipts, but only if I’m on a business trip and expensing crap

OK, so the bolded shit can go. I accept those items as needless padding (wife's biz card was tossed with her blessing; WGA card was consigned to my desk). But I might need any one of those other items when I’m out and about and emergency strikes. Or if I need to save three dollars on groceries. So now, it’s my turn to ask YOU a stupid question, Defectors: What belongs in a wallet and what doesn’t?