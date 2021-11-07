Skip to contents
This Is So Stupid

How Is Urban Meyer Feeling This Afternoon?

Dan McQuade
4:44 PM EST on Nov 7, 2021
Urban Meyer report. It's a circle with a chart. This one is all green, because Urban Meyer is fully Hale and Hearty rather than OH NO
Illustration by Chris Thompson

Welcome to the Urban Meyer Postgame Physical, in which our expert medical team will provide a weekly evaluation of Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who has previously been forced to resign from two college coaching jobs for reasons that were entirely related to his health and had absolutely nothing to do with underperformancemismanagement, or scandal.

The Jaguars hosted the Bills this afternoon. Buffalo was favored by 14½ points. Defector’s advance medical team sent alerts to the entire staff this morning to be on the lookout. Levels of “OH NO!!!” could be reaching as-yet-unheard-of totals. There might be five, six or even seven exclamation points today.

But as the game progressed, we learned that Defector’s advance team was woefully misguided. The teams kept kicking field goals. Buffalo struggled to move the ball. It was tied at 6 at halftime. Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Then things got really interesting. Josh Allen intercepted Josh Allen. Josh Allen forced a Josh Allen fumble. The Jaguars led. Would they really upset one of the Super Bowl contenders?

They would! The Jags wound up winning, 9–6. The Bills’ second half was basically a disaster. They had five drives and turned it over on four of them (two interceptions, one fumble, one on downs). They punted once. Their last drive went into Jags territory, but a sack left them with a 4th and 16. One incomplete pass later, the Jaguars had the ball back and were able to run out the clock.

It is the Defector medical team’s understanding that, fresh off the biggest win of his NFL career, Urban Meyer has been diagnosed as fully hale and hearty. Though his team did not score any of what medical professionals call “touchdowns”—usually a prerequisite to winning in the NFL—the upset win has him functioning at 100 percent. Our medical team predicts that Meyer will remain in this state until at least next Sunday around 1 p.m.

Meyer is currently fully hale and hearty for the first time in his NFL career. The Urban Meyer Postgame Physical reflects this.

Recommended

How Is Urban Meyer Feeling Tonight?

Dan McQuade

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Aaron Rodgers And The Logical Endpoint Of “My Body, My Choice”

NFL
21Comments
Laura Wagner

How Is Urban Meyer Feeling This Afternoon?

This Is So Stupid
34Comments
Dan McQuade

Come to the LIVE Distraction episode on Dec. 8

THEY'RE BACK, THEY'RE BACK: Drew and Roth are doing a live Distraction episode in NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Come hang out with them and other Defector staffers at Caveat on the Lower East Side, or watch along on the Caveat livestream. (Pals, check your Nov. 2 newsletter for a discount code.)
Buy Your Tickets Now

Breeders Cup Fiasco Ruins Bettors’ Friday Night

Horse Racing
21Comments
Dan McQuade

No One Can Do It Like João Cancelo

Soccer
10Comments
Billy Haisley

See more stories