The trailer for a new comic-book movie called Madame Web came out today. I have no idea what it's supposed to be about. There is a Mean Spider-Man who time travels and tries to kill Spider-Girls? The hero is an EMT who sees visions of the future? Uncle Ben is in it? I don't know, man.

What I do know is that the trailer features what might be the best line read in cinema history. At about the 1:40 mark in the trailer, Dakota Johnson, who plays the future-seeing EMT and always kind of seems to be acting in movies against her will, says, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." You have to hear how she delivers the line. It's incredible.

He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.

he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died

He was in

the Amazon

with my mom

when she was researching

Spiders

right before she died

He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died he was in the amazon with my Mom when she Was researching spiders right before she Died he was in the amazon with My mom when she was Researching Spiders right before she died!

He was in the amazon with my mom

when she was researching spiders

right before

She died.

