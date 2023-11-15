The trailer for a new comic-book movie called Madame Web came out today. I have no idea what it's supposed to be about. There is a Mean Spider-Man who time travels and tries to kill Spider-Girls? The hero is an EMT who sees visions of the future? Uncle Ben is in it? I don't know, man.
What I do know is that the trailer features what might be the best line read in cinema history. At about the 1:40 mark in the trailer, Dakota Johnson, who plays the future-seeing EMT and always kind of seems to be acting in movies against her will, says, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." You have to hear how she delivers the line. It's incredible.
He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.
he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died
He was in
the Amazon
with my mom
when she was researching
Spiders
right before she died
