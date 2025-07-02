Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
WNBA

Get Well Soon, Red Panda

10:20 AM EDT on July 2, 2025

UNCASVILLE, CT - MAY 18: Red Panda performs during halftime of a WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun on May 18, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
64Comments

The last few weeks have been a string of hard times for Indiana-based basketball, even with victories strewn across the landscape. The Indiana Pacers reached the NBA Finals—good—but lost Tyrese Haliburton to a torn Achilles tendon in Game 7—very bad. The Indiana Fever are now the WNBA's leading draw because of Caitlin Clark—good—but Clark has been injured twice, first her quad muscle and more recently her groin—bad—in addition to finishing ninth at her position in player voting for the All-Star Game—confusing—and being the subject of Christine Brennan's upcoming unauthorized hagiography—ominous.

But those were circumstantial. Now we know something is karmically amiss, because a vengeful universe has just taken out Red Panda.

Red Panda, stage name of quinquagenarian fourth-generation circus performer Rong (Krystal) Niu, has been with her unicycle and stackable kitchenware a staple of NBA and WNBA games since 1993, when she was a late fill-in for a no-show halftime performer at a Los Angeles Clippers game. The Clippers were at the time beginning a stretch of 12 consecutive terrible years, which may explain the other act's no-show, but it also sparked Ms. Panda’s career as a crowd favorite—the Lou Gehrig of halftime acts to the no-show's Wally Pipp.

For those 39 of you who haven't been made familiar with Mme. Panda's work, she sits atop an eight-foot unicycle and flips 16 bowls made by her father onto her head in an increasingly harrowing stack, and even in her 50s she is doing dozens of shows per season at an estimated $3,000–$5,000 per show. She is now a full-on brand, and is in short getting jobbed on a nightly basis, as she is worth way more. She reached the quarterfinal of America's Got Talent in 2013 but pulled out because her father fell ill, and this year made the semifinal of Britain's Got Talent.

Thus, she was booked for the Commissioner's Cup final in Minneapolis between the Fever and Minnesota Lynx Tuesday night, took a frightening fall barely a few bowls into her show, and was placed in a wheelchair and taken to a local hospital. We don't yet know the extent of the injury; the principal guess was a wrist, and as such not sufficient cause for her to be waived and stretched à la Damian Lillard, though these are perilous times for injured athletes. We do know, though, how her injury affected Clark and her Fever teammates, most notably Sydney Colson.

It is safe to say that there is no more powerful or poetic entertainment legacy than "I don’t think Red Panda’s watching my shit." Maybe this Commissioner’s Cup can cleanse the bad juju surrounding Indiana basketball, in which case Red Panda's injury will have served a greater cause than her own and therefore made her more of a god than she already is. Because Red Panda is everywhere, all-knowing, all-seeing, and watching everybody's shit, all the time.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

The Knicks Backed Their Way Into A Good Coach

July 2, 2025
Interviews

Two Steps Forward, Three Steps Back: Michael Koresky On Hollywood’s Queer History

July 2, 2025
Cycling

How To Watch Cycling

July 2, 2025
NBA

Malik Beasley Had His Wages Garnished By His Former Dentist

July 2, 2025
History

A People’s History Of Climbing On Cars

July 2, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement