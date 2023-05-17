Formula 1 Cancels Imola Grand Prix Due To Deadly Floods

Due to heavy and deadly floods in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, Formula 1 announced on Wednesday that the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, set to start Friday in the city of Imola, has been cancelled. The decision comes after discussions with local authorities regarding flooding that has already led to the deaths of at least eleven people this month.

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

Beyond not being able to guarantee the safety of drivers, team members, and fans at the track, Formula 1 stated that it did not want to stress local emergency services during this unprecedented period of heavy rainfall. The flooding has caused at least 23 rivers to to burst their banks so far; thousands have been evacuated, according to deputy regional president Irene Priolo. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who is from Imola, shared his condolences with the region, before sharing that the decision was made because of "the need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.” There appear to be no plans to reschedule the race, and Formula 1's breathless globe-trotting schedule leaves little open space for a race to be moved to later in the year.

The Emilia-Romagna region, in the north of Italy, has seen rainfall reaching upwards of 20 inches over the last 36 hours, a total that is about half the rain received by the region over the course of an average year. The early warnings regarding more flooding, after heavy rainfall in early May, started again on Monday. Since then, the rain has fallen at extraordinary levels. Early on Wednesday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for Formula 1 to cancel the race, which prefaced the decision to do just that.

Journalists at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari have shared photos and videos of the paddock and the track, as well as the surrounding region, in the lead-up to the decision to cancel. The images seem to confirm that Formula 1 has made the right call here:

Buenos días. Me llegan estas imágenes de Imola. El paddock y boxes de F1 están ok. Las zonas más bajas como F2 están con mucha agua. Hoy se ha prohibido al personal ir al circuito hasta que sean avisados. #f1 #EmiliaRomagnaGP pic.twitter.com/jzDnRqP54p — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 17, 2023

Pour ceux (rares !) qui n'ont pas compris la décision qui vient d'être prise d'annuler le GP...



Premièrement, pensez aux populations touchées et aux secouristes qui tentent de les aider en ce moment.



Deuxièmement, constatez par vous même que l'épreuve n'était pas tenable. pic.twitter.com/s1N9y8ytUB — Julien FEBREAU (@Julien_FEBREAU) May 17, 2023

⚠️ Il vient d'être demandé à toutes les équipes présentes sur le Circuit d'Imola d'évacuer les lieux dans les 30 mn. ⚠️

Les pluies torrentielles et un début d'inondation de certaines zones en sont évidemment la raison principale. pic.twitter.com/7ItwrFSA33 — Julien FEBREAU (@Julien_FEBREAU) May 16, 2023

Since the announcement, a handful of drivers have shared their disappointment at the cancellation, while acknowledging that there are bigger concerns than motorsport.

I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe 🇮🇹❤️ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 17, 2023

Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.



Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 17, 2023

Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix



Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region.



Stay safe 🙏#ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/yr5y7tUQxw — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) May 17, 2023

While there has not been an official announcement about any possible rescheduling of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, though F1 journalist Giuliano Duchessa mentioned that the weekend of August 4 through 6, just after the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa, has been floated as a possible date.

Si tratta di trovare un modo che aiuti al massimo il territorio ora, e più avanti lo aiuti a non perdere altri introiti importanti dall’evento. La soluzione può essere un rinvio, e ho sentito che una data interessante potrebbe essere 4-6 agosto dopo Spa, spostando lo stop Fia dal… — Giuliano Duchessa (@GiulyDuchessa) May 17, 2023

That would cut into the month-long summer break traditionally enjoyed by teams and drivers, but it is a possible solution. Another, which seems more likely in my opinion, is that the race remains cancelled for 2023, leaving the calendar at 22 races, the same as last season. In the meantime, Formula 1 will move on to the next race on the calendar, next weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.