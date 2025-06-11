Everyone Will Be Abuzz About The Season 8 Finale

I’ve made my fair share of terrible relationship decisions. There was the time my college sweetheart and I decided we would break up at the end of the semester, but stay together for the ensuing four months. There was the time I decided to date an ex of my nemesis. There was the time I decided it would be appropriate second-date behavior to light candles in every room my rental—in Tucson, in July, at 2:00 p.m. And then there was the time I agreed to an open relationship for the wrong reasons.

This feels like something of a rite of passage for those of us on the dating scene in the last few decades. In this case, however, our friend-of-a-friend makes a similar decision under much stranger conditions: she’s the tag-along girlfriend of a guy doing a six-month apprenticeship at an internet-famous bee farm, which happens to be thrumming with socialism and polyamory. We’re thrilled to bring you this tale of sex and chaos as our season finale!

Our guest this week is Shea Couleé! Shea Couleé is a non-binary drag artist, actor, and recording artist from Chicago. You may remember Shea as the winner of season five of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars. Shea will be a series regular in Marvel's upcoming series Ironheart, which comes out June 24 on Disney+. Couleé has been profiled in Rolling Stone, Vogue, Essence, and more.

Shea told Rachelle about a time when they accidentally scandalized one of their college roommates, and then Rachelle introduced Shea to the world—nay, the lifestyle—of Honeydew Farms.

