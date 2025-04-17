Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
NBA

Everyone Can Do That

11:47 AM EDT on April 17, 2025

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets argues with referee Justin Van Duyne (64) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post
97Comments

Listen, I will happily devour any article about Nikola Jokic. He's my big special guy and every anecdote that gets published about him keeps a place in the most lovingly curated segment of my mind. So it is with great sadness that I am forced to issue a yellow card on this simile from The Athletic's recent story on Jokic, written by Fred Katz:

Early in Brown’s season in Denver, the guard went into a handoff play with Jokić. Once the MVP received the basketball, both his defender and Brown’s followed him, which left Brown open. Brown screamed out the proper terminology.

“Wolf! Wolf!” he yelled, the Nuggets’ alert that a double team was coming.

With no one on him, Brown then cut to the basket, figuring Jokić could hit him for an easy layup. Instead, Jokić tossed a no-look pass far behind him and out of bounds. Later in the game, Jokić explained why.

“Don’t cut,” he told Brown. “I’m listening to your voice.”

Jokić, like a bat, can tell where people are just by where sound waves originate. From that point on, Brown never cut after yelling for the ball; Jokić hit him with no-look dimes constantly.

Bats use echolocation to navigate and find prey in the dark. The ability to "tell where people are just by where sound waves originate" can be more easily described as "hearing," which is an ability that many of Earth's creatures possess. When your child calls to you from a separate room in the house, and you walk over to where she is to ask what she needs, you are not being like a bat. You are just hearing stuff.

Thank you for your time. This blog is over.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Podcasts

At Beautiful Mount Airy Lodge

April 17, 2025
Life Lessons

Why I Keep Masking

April 17, 2025
MLB

A Dangerously Bad Bullpen Is Everyone’s Problem

April 17, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement