Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Underexplained Lists

Easter Candies, Ranked

10:28 AM EDT on March 31, 2024

circa 1945: A young girl holds a chick beside a table with artificial grass, more chicks and a basket containing jelly beans and a bunny in an Easter portrait.
Lambert/Getty Images
244Comments
Join the Discussion

It's Easter! The time to discover colorful plastic orbs filled with candies begins now and will end perhaps in several years when a too well-hidden egg is pulled from behind a book on a shelf. Some of you may say, "all Easter candy is bad," but sweetie that's what Easter is all about: suffering!

Here are the Easter candies, ranked from best to worst:

  1. Starburst jelly beans
  2. Reese's Eggs
  3. Nerds Bumpy Jelly Beans
  4. Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Bunnies
  5. Pastel M&Ms
  6. Cadbury mini egg
  7. Whoppers Robin Eggs
  8. Sour Patch Bunnies
  9. Butterfinger Nest Eggs
  10. Sweetarts Chicks, Ducks, and Bunnies
  11. Reese’s Pieces Eggs
  12. Solid Chocolate Bunnies
  13. Regular Jelly Beans
  14. Peeps (normal) 
  15. Twizzlers Bunnies
  16. Jordan Almonds
  17. York Peppermint Patty Eggs
  18. Hershey’s Cookies ’n’ Creme Polka Dot Eggs
  19. Tootsie Roll Candy Coated Eggs
  20. Carrot Cake Hershey Kisses
  21. Easter Pez
  22. Bunny Corn
  23. Peeps (all abnormal) 
  24. Cadbury creme egg
  25. Bubble Gum Eggs
  26. Marshmallow Chicks & Rabbits
  27. See's Candies Sweet Surprise Chicks
  28. Hershey’s Marshmallow Eggs
  29. Fluffy Stuff Cotton Tails
  30. Getting hit by a bus
  31. Empty chocolate bunny

Recommended

Referee And Umpire Signals It’s Fun To Do From Your Couch, Ranked

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Soccer

Caroline Graham Hansen Is The Best In The World

March 31, 2024
MLB

Uh-oh!

March 31, 2024
Defector Up All Night

Let’s Have A Spring Weekend Open Thread

March 30, 2024
See all posts