Who Had Diana?

For a brief, unthinkable time in her life, Diana Taurasi was the measured, not the stick. A SoCalHoops.com bulletin from 1999 tells of a 5-foot-11 junior guard at Don Lugo High School who rebounds, blocks, and steals, but mostly shoots. At a recent tournament, she won four straight games at the buzzer. Check her out sometime. She might be "the next Michelle Greco"—maybe even better.

Before 10,000 points, three WNBA rings, five scoring titles, three NCAA championships, six Olympic golds—before she retired from basketball this February as the first Diana Taurasi and the last Diana Taurasi—Diana Taurasi was the dreamed-on daughter of Argentine immigrants in Chino, Calif. Lily waited tables at a Sizzler; Italian-born Mario built airplane parts in a factory. Maybe you can guess her first love. "Whenever the World Cup comes around, it's like our family dies for a whole month—you don't hear from anyone," Taurasi once said. Soccer vied for her talents. For a brief, unthinkable time, Diana Taurasi's attention was divided.

She spent the rest of her athletic life making up for this sin. Sweeping words like "history" and "legacy" crop up around her, but those words are all big and flat and wide and wrong, and they miss the miracle of her game, which was played free of context. It didn't matter whether women's basketball was a punchline, or something billionaires on panels talked about between heady bursts of applause—Taurasi was only ever focused on one thing. Ambition comes in many shapes. Hers was thrillingly narrow.

At Don Lugo, Taurasi honed the muscular jump shot, quick tongue, and sharp elbows that would vex and astonish basketball fans for a generation. Eventually Mario nudged her to focus on hoops, a gesture she reads now as both love and immigrant shrewdness: There was a future in basketball for Diana. She leapt at it so quickly that when she opened her first recruiting letter in eighth grade, from Walla Walla Community College, she made up her mind to go there.

But she didn't, nor did she take the path of Crescenta Valley High School's own Michelle Greco, who stayed home at UCLA and played one season with the Seattle Storm. To her mother's dismay—Storrs was "so dark … like a scary movie," Lily said—Taurasi ended up a world away at Connecticut, where two singular figures began the bond of their basketball lives. UConn coach Geno Auriemma claimed in his 2006 memoir, and has said in other words often since, that Taurasi "challenged me as much as any player I've ever had." So alike in their moods were they that teammates called her "Little Geno." Here, at last, was someone proud and Italian enough for the other. "Geno's natural walk is a strut," Rebecca Lobo said. Taurasi's poker face is a grin.

Two children of immigrants, they grew up unmoored, caught in the same knots of misunderstanding. "I've already lived your life," Auriemma told the hotshot recruit. "Your parents have no idea, do they?" The coach courted Mario with fluent Italian and canny taste in wine. He was, to Diana, what even a 16-year-old girl knows is rare: a man prepared to take her seriously.

Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Taurasi gives greatness a silhouette: the taut bun and sharp nose that draw her face into a diamond. Terror, tormentor—the stories thrum with fear. In opponents' tellings, she's a kind of monster. After the worst game of her life in the 2001 Final Four as a freshman, she vows never to lose another tournament game at UConn, and she doesn't. "Call me," she mouths as a junior, thumb and pinkie and all, to the Cameron Crazies at Duke, the undefeated, No. 1 team she just defeated on the road. Against Tennessee that year, she drives, draws the foul and punches the stanchion. She tells reporters afterward, "I just wanted to hit something orange."

The funny secret, still kept by the name on the front of the jersey, is that Taurasi played her last two college seasons in a fallow time for the program. By the standards of UConn women's basketball, the 2003 and 2004 rosters were nothing special. Taurasi was the only Husky on the first All-Big East team those years. (As a sophomore, she'd started alongside two Hall of Famers.) Mostly she had the help of Ann Strother, a sweet and undersung forward from Colorado who had a cup of coffee in the league before becoming a nurse practitioner. Strother hit the shot before the shot before the shot—the 22-footer Diana Taurasi made running in from the sideline to send a Jan. 4, 2003 game against Tennessee to overtime. UConn's 50-game win streak stayed alive. "When you have a Diana Taurasi," Pat Summitt said afterward, "you're never out of it."

Even aughts-era VHS, free as it is of detail, can't hide the modernity of Taurasi's game. To watch it now is startling, like the plastic water bottle they forgot to edit out of Downton Abbey. The jump shots vary in stake and distance, but they share that mechanically consistent core of power, flair and economy. It is the irony of her career that someone whose greatness depended so little on the nine players around her was never not exactly aware of her position among them. To the day she retired, Taurasi was one of the game's best guard screeners and a gifted, instinctual cutter. If she didn't need other people, other people could still flatter her. The backcourt she built with Phoenix Mercury teammate Cappie Pondexter was a yearslong blur of stunning movement and self-creation. She made her first WNBA playoff run with coach Paul Westhead, whose uptempo style highlighted her gift for passing. Another lucky match was Shabtai Kalmanovich, a former KGB spy and the wealthy sponsor of the Spartak Moscow basketball club, where Taurasi played overseas for huge paydays from 2006 to 2010.

The luckiest match was early: Only a few months before they'd pick Taurasi in the 2004 WNBA draft, the Mercury held the first overall pick in the Cleveland dispersal draft. They selected Penny Taylor, a great player in her own right, and the woman Taurasi would marry. Now parents to two children, they wed in 2017, a year after Taylor retired. But for a decade they played alongside each other, Taylor the steely counterpart to expressive Dee. "Penny diving on the floor at her age, it's impressive," Taurasi told reporters in a postgame interview at the 2014 Finals. Beside her, Taylor rolled her eyes and gave Taurasi's shoulder a whack. "Two weeks older than her, mind you," Taylor huffed.

Taurasi developed a brand of physical comedy that not everyone found funny. It was rich in shoving, with an occasional kick mixed in. Hunting for certain footage, I can only admire the passive voice employed in the report "Davenport Nose Broken By Taurasi Elbow." (For this Taurasi-involved elbowing, the league assessed her one of a WNBA-record 122 technical fouls.) Auriemma clocked it early: what a person gets up to when they spend so much of their life alone, stewing in their own talents. He saw right through Dee's "con." She makes mischief. Curiosity steals over her. She's desperate to know what she can get away with.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In 2009, a few hours after beating the Storm one night in July, Taurasi was arrested for a DUI, and the Mercury suspended her for two games. She has called this the start of the most trying time in her life. "If it's something you love to do, you should never put it in jeopardy, and for a minute there I did," she said. She felt newly awake to the irresoluteness of life, and that feeling would only deepen in the coming months. Taurasi won her second championship that October, in a high-scoring Finals that announced a new era of WNBA offense. The same year, she won her first and only MVP award. It is proof of the league's stylistic tendencies, and the talent required to break them, that no true guard has won since. As usual, Taurasi played in Russia that offseason, but it would be her last with Spartak. That November, Kalmanovich was shot and killed outside the Kremlin, and she remembers driving past the scene, seeing the dark cloud of bullet holes in his car window. "There he was," she said. "Hunched over dead." She'd spend the next two years defending herself against a doping charge later dropped and retracted by the lab. She was cleared in time to compete in the London Olympics, where she won her third of six gold medals.

The terms of a women's basketball career are their own check against longevity. Low pay and high stress compound. They dare you to stay. Two whole decades of pro play set Taurasi apart from contemporaries who challenge her claim to "greatest." Maya Moore won easily and rapidly, but didn't play half as many seasons. These days Elena Delle Donne, the best shooter of her time, just makes sweet Instagram reels of her dog.

Does it come naturally to her? "Hold it in, babe," Taurasi tells Taylor, who is pregnant with Isla and due any minute. She has just won Game 5, Vegas, the semifinals, 2021. After the win and interview, Taurasi points to the camera, flings off the headset, and rushes home to her wife. Hold it in. Hang on. What's nature to your will?

That postseason ended with an infamous crack in the Wintrust door, but I remember it as Taurasi's last mythic stretch of basketball. She finished the second game of the Vegas series with a true shooting percentage over 100, which figures; the numbers she trafficked in always seemed unreal. Year by year, Taurasi retreated from the basket, observing a strict drive-free, jumper-only diet. This kept her alive but at the game's edges for the last part of her career so that when she did take over, it felt like a mean surprise.

Some all-time performances start hot and cool to a simmer, but not this one. On a bum ankle, Taurasi peels off a screen and fires, all innocent. Then she flings from the corner, wobbling mid-air. By the end, she's turned down a pristine strip of baseline to take a total laugher instead. What can she get away with? Everything.

As Taurasi walked off the floor of her final game, a playoff loss to the Lynx last September, the last players to hug her were Courtney Williams, a rival in quotability, and dead-eyed sharpshooter Kayla McBride. Taurasi spans so much of the life of the WNBA, lives in so many of its players, that some people believe her to be the league's logo. The WNBA denied it, and I don't see it either: You can make out the logo lady's hips and knees.

But her career did stretch, like a wire, between pixelated past and glamorous present. When she won her first WNBA championship, I'd just turned nine. ESPN's presentation of the Finals was "brought to you by AOL." Her huge, billowing shorts still looked normal. There's a video of Taurasi touring the Mercury's new facility before a Team USA practice at All-Star Weekend this past August. She plays pretend, the hostess at a housewarming, trying to seem at peace in all this newness. Jewell Loyd rounds a corner into the brightly lit frame. "It's sick. You deserve it," Loyd says. Taurasi corrects her. "No, we deserve it. We all deserve it."

Bad timing, maybe. How sad to leave the house she built a smidge too late to live in. But the life Taurasi wanted for herself fell out of style anyway. She doesn't quite fit in a league run by multi-hyphenates tending to portfolios, trained to widen their scope beyond the court—to boardrooms, runways and magazines. She's a curious rock from outer space: Ahead of her time or behind it, she belongs to another world, not this one.

Nine years ago, Kate Fagan went to Yekaterinburg to write about Taurasi and Griner's offseason lives for ESPN The Magazine. The story opens at an Italian restaurant on the third floor of a Russian shopping mall. Taurasi hams it up with the waitress, who isn't having any of it. "She's like, 'You might get put in jail,'" Taurasi says to Griner's laughter—a grimly prescient joke. Basketball encases them in Russia. They hide in it. They can't imagine purer luxury than this, being walled off from all other obligations:

Taurasi, grinning, says, "I mean, it's what we do, BG. This is what we do. Some people are like"—she shifts her voice into a Valley Girl accent—"'I don't want to just be a basketball player.'" The food comes and she picks up her fork. "Well, guess what: I just want to be a basketball player."

In the piece, Taurasi acts like a mentor to Griner, who's escaping a 2015 not unlike Dee's 2009—an arrest after a bad fight with her fiancée, a seven-game suspension, and a disastrous marriage quickly annulled. But Taurasi bristles at the label, at its whiff of announcement. She's just living a life, and if you happen to find it instructive, if you want to slick distraction behind your ears too, if you are sometimes so overcome by certainty in yourself, and so hurt when the certainty is misplaced that you want to punch something orange, fuck up a door, well, that's up to you.

"We have Diana, and they don't," the quote went. But who ever had Diana? It is the magic thing about her, the way she gave herself over to no one.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two weekends ago, I was in Storrs for the first time. The fans brought sweet signs for Senior Day. Beneath those rafters choked with history, Gampel Pavilion filled up. I took a photo of the Swin Cash and Rip Hamilton banners beside each other and texted it to my parents, like some tourist in the museum of my girlhood. When the game ended—a quick drubbing of Marquette—they played a montage set to that weepy The Head and the Heart song that lets you know something sad is happening. Their senior class is an odd one, unlucky with injuries, wounded again every March. Azzi Fudd might come back for another season—she's not sure. "Thank you for an amazing four, five, six years," Paige Bueckers deadpanned to the crowd, which laughed. "We're not done yet, we got two more home games, so we're gonna need you back." The other seniors whispered to themselves behind her.

They were solemn and restless, still stuck in the chase Taurasi made look so easy. Still hopeful that these four, five, six years of their lives will turn up somewhere in the Gampel ceiling. Taurasi thought this the highest honor: not transcending her sport, but being subsumed by it. Winning means never having to explain yourself; you just look up to the roof and point.

It's tradition that the fans stand and clap until the Huskies score their first basket. Most days, this doesn't take the players long, but for a few ear-splitting seconds, they live in the game's crucible. The noise carves itself away. All that's left is ball and basket. They're the moments Taurasi relished, when the world asked only one thing of her, and it was the same thing she wanted.