Defector Reads A Book Is Figuring Out What Sally Rooney’s Deal Is This Fall

12:32 PM EDT on September 24, 2024

Thanks to those of you who joined us for our discussion of In the Freud Archives back in August. Not long after we finished DRAB-ing, I found myself with a free afternoon in Berkeley, and took myself out to the upstairs cafe at Chez Panisse. I left the meal with a 60 percent water, 40 percent roasted fig body composition. I can see why Jeff Masson wanted to dine there. If any of my future interview subjects would like to make plans there, you have my permission. Let’s expense some figs to the company.

This fall, we're doing something we never do at Defector Reads A Book. You know us by now: We're the sort of book club that skews Beowulf and Moby Dick. In a twist, we're reading a book that is not hundreds of years old—one that, in fact, just came out today. A group of Sally Rooney newbies and completists on staff is gathering to chat Intermezzo, the buzzy Irish novelist's fourth novel. Could this be the great Marxist chess novel of our time? We'll have to ask Patrick.

If you’re interested in participating in the discussion this month, we recommend looking for a copy at your local library, stopping by an independent bookstore, or heading over to Bookshop.org. Then meet here on Wednesday, October 30 to discuss. We’ll make sure to send out a reminder in The Cipher, the daily newsletter that goes out to all Pal-and-up subscribers. Happy reading!

