Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Defector Reads A Book

Defector Reads A Book Is Ending The Summer With Janet Malcolm

2:40 PM EDT on August 6, 2024

Freud and his dog get into the action
Getty Images/NYRB
6Comments

Since this past spring, the Defector book club has had one name in our collective mouth: Janet Malcolm. Even before we went James Baldwin mode, we were yakking about The Journalist and the Murderer, and had Barry not smartly pointed out that we were forgetting about Wings Week, it would have been M is for Malcolm last month. But no matter! It's finally time. We are going to read one of Malcolm's earliest works, In The Freud Archives.

I personally have not read any Malcolm, only this great Bookforum piece on The Apartment and her history of smooching, though she's as revered as any American journalist of the past half-century. In what is surely a stunning, charming tribute, I did some reportage for this announcement post and asked Brandy Jensen what Malcolm's deal was.

"Janet Malcolm is probably, and perhaps deservedly, most famous for The Journalist and the Murderer, her ambivalent, reflective, sometimes seething account of convicted murderer Jeffrey MacDonald’s libel suit against journalist Joe McGinniss," Jensen wrote me. "In the afterword of that book, Malcolm reveals, in a dryly funny fashion, that she herself has become embroiled in a libel suit, filed by one of the subjects of her previous book, In the Freud Archives. Obviously, I need to read that book."

In The Freud Archives tells the story of three scholars engaging in some sort of scholarly battle—the NYRB page uses the phrase "Oedipal drama," which is enough of a hook for me—and as Defector's Head of Subscription Strategy Sean Kuhn is reading it right now, I asked him what Freud's deal was. "So far (~60% of the way through)," he wrote, "Malcolm has laid back and let a small cast of overeducated, repugnantly self-centered would-be tyrants execute palace intrigue maneuvers on each other."

I'm so in, and hopefully you will be too when we meet to discuss the book two weeks hence on Wednesday, August 21. That's not that far away, but I trust you can do it, as the book isn't terribly long. See you soon!

Already a user?Log in

Register to keep reading this blog.

Or, for a limited time, start a subscription for just $1.04!

Click here for subscription options

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Olympics

Chase Budinger Completed His Journey From Guy To Olympian

August 6, 2024
Olympics

Team USA Women Overcome Chemistry Issues, Sport’s Silly Math To Medal In 3×3 Basketball

August 6, 2024
Funbag

What Summer Olympic Sport Is Best In Person?

August 6, 2024
See all posts