Books We Think You Should Read This Summer

Summer happens slowly, then all at once: longer nights, a drink on the porch followed by one more, the trickle then flood of every publication writing (or getting AI to write) a list of summer books you should read. Just as predictable is the kind of books that will appear on these lists. These books are recent, they are already well-publicized, and they are generally described as suited to one particular location (the beach). But summer, and summer reading, is capacious. It's more than the feeling of being on vacation and more than the books you might buy at the airport. This is why we decided to give you a different kind of summer reading guide.

Our list is full of books that we genuinely endorse that are not all super new or super popular. We tried to pick books that went with summer's various and specific moods, or that we might not have a good excuse to recommend otherwise. Here are 35 good books perfect for everything from sipping a spritz abroad to finding your first beautifully ripe tomato.

When It’s So Hot You Can’t Leave Your House and Have to Sit in Front of the AC

Sempre Susan: A Memoir of Susan Sontag - Sigrid Nunez

You know Sigrid Nunez. You know Susan Sontag. But did you know Sigrid Nunez dated Susan Sontag’s son and lived with them? And did you know she kinda didn’t like Sontag?! This book feels claustrophobic the way a hot, hot day feels, but like in a good way. —Alex

Temporary - Hilary Leichter

If anyone else had tried to write this book, it would have been incoherent; in Leichter’s hands, it’s a joy. Reading this feels like eating ice cream for dinner and somehow feeling good after. —Patrick

Mrs. S - K. Patrick

If made to describe the atmosphere of this book in one word, it would be “languid.” —Brandy

Easy Riders, Raging Bulls - Peter Biskind

What better way to ignore a hot summer day than to drown yourself in the X-rated exploits of the film industry as the end of the studio system and the beginning of a youth movement? Biskind’s book is full of great gossip, deplorable behavior, and egos absolutely run amok. And drugs, so many drugs. It’s the best kind of summer read. —Israel

Interior Chinatown - Charles Yu

Brain-breaking, format-bending, darkly funny—a perfect companion for one of those liminal, sultry days. —Rachelle

The First Day of Perfect Weather

Brideshead Revisited - Evelyn Waugh

Classic novel about the joys of a summer holiday and the tragedy of falling in love with a Catholic. —Brandy

The Oysters of Locmariaquer - Eleanor Clark

I’m a sucker for single-topic books. I hope to one day be as obsessed with anything as Eleanor Clark was with these damn oysters. —Kelsey

Eve’s Hollywood - Eve Babitz

Babitz is the platonic ideal of a writer: someone who has lived and can explain those exploits better than anyone else. A pitch-perfect example of getting to tell your own narrative. Eve’s Hollywood looks at LA with an arch but loving POV; she is the sharpest crayon in its box but feels too connected to it to ever come across as dismissive. A perfect book about the ideal ways to spend a summer. —Israel

Sipping a Spritz in a Foreign City

Farewell, Ghosts - Nadia Terranova

Translated from the Italian! Set in Sicily!! Ghosts!! —Kelsey

A Time of Gifts - Patrick Leigh Fermor

The premise of PLF’s book, the first of a trilogy, is extremely simple. The year is 1933. Disaffected after graduating college in London, he eschews entrance into a prestigious military school and sets out to walk across Europe, from the Netherlands to Istanbul. Being in that place at that time sets the table for some obvious revelations, and they form the background of what turns out to be an incredibly sweet portrait of a world about to be destroyed. —Patrick

The Talented Mr. Ripley - Patricia Highsmith

Requires no explanation. —Brandy

Giovanni’s Room - James Baldwin

I don’t always love Baldwin’s novels in comparison to his essays, but maybe after spending my own trips to Paris reading this one in multiple cafes, I have a soft spot for it. It’s certainly the kind of behavior the novel’s protagonist, David, would get up to while reminiscing about past lovers and whatnot. —Israel

Driving for Hours on a Beautiful Highway

Defector recommends the following audiobooks:

Wolf Hall - Hilary Mantel

Ben Miles’s reading of the Wolf Hall trilogy was so good, it ruined audiobooks for me. —Patrick

Rebecca - Daphne du Maurier (read by Anna Massey)

The late English actress Anna Massey makes this novel just as spooky and delicious as it should be. The way she reads the climactic scene is so good, I wish I could experience it again for the first time. And I still get chills thinking about her Mrs. Danvers! —Maitreyi

Watchmen - Alan Moore

Watchmen is a dense, all-over-the-place deconstruction of the superhero myth, and while the animation is part of the magic of the story, it’s got all the fantastical drama and action that would make for good listening on a long drive. —Israel

Beginning a Summer Fling

Any Annie Ernaux

It feels almost cliche to recommend an Ernaux to go with a summer fling, but she’s a titan for a reason. No one is hornier than Ernaux, and almost no one writes like her. —Kelsey

The Beginners - Anne Serre

To be read in the hope that yours is less complicated. —Brandy

Helen of Troy, 1993 - Maria Zoccola

A delicate little poetry collection to get you through big feelings. —Maitreyi

The Guest - Emma Cline

No one said it had to be the most romantic fling. —Israel

Song of Achilles - Madeline Miller

As a reminder that even doomed love can be beautiful and worth pursuing. —Rachelle

The Moments on the Beach When You’re the Only One Not in the Ocean

Colored Television - Danzy Senna

If you’re not getting in the ocean, you need a great reason. This is the great reason: a desperate and delusional writer trying to stay afloat in bougie LA while cashing in on her identity and pretending she isn’t. —Alex

Western Lane - Chetna Maroo

A winter book, but a totally gripping one. Maroo is a talented stylist, and there’s so much heart to this book. —Patrick

The Mountain in the Sea - Ray Nayler

What’s that behind you? Did something just move in the distance? —Brandy

Three Strong Women - Marie NDiaye

This 2009 winner of the Prix Goncourt is the perfect excuse to remain firmly planted on your beach towel. Three Strong Women, which was translated into English in 2012, moves primarily between NDiaye’s homes of Senegal and France. It follows, you guessed it, three women whose strength is tested over and over again, primarily by the men in their lives. (Many such cases.) It’s tightly plotted, densely detailed, and the very last scene is indelible. —Rachelle

Waiting for Your Three-Hour Flight Delay to End

Scattered All Over The Earth - Yoko Tawada

Tawada is maybe my favorite living author, and this is maybe my favorite from her bibliography. It is nominally a sort of utopian climate fiction, one that begins from the premise that Japan has disappeared from the face of the Earth. Hiruko, who is Japanese but lives in Denmark and gets by on a made-up language called Panska, sets out to find someone who speaks her native tongue, kicking off a beautiful odyssey. —Patrick

On the Calculation of Volume - Solvej Balle

The perfect book for when you’re feeling stuck. —Brandy

The White Boy Shuffle - Paul Beatty

An easy-to-read, acidic, sharp-tongued satire about Los Angeles, basketball, and the next black messiah. It’ll make those hours fly by. —Patrick

Eating the Season’s First Perfect Tomato

Stemmy Things - imogen xtian smith

I don’t remember if there is a tomato in this poetry collection, but I do know it is a book committed to indulgence in all its luxuriant sprawl. xtian smith is a poet of all the senses, and they invite you to touch, taste, and even secrete various [redacted] pleasures. This is a book about being in your body and making the most of it. —Sabrina

Ties - Domenico Starnone

If there are tomatoes in this short three-part novel about a strained marriage, I don’t remember them. And they are probably not eaten but thrown at someone, or left to rot in an apartment. (Read it back to back with Israel’s recommendation below, The Days of Abandonment!) —Maitreyi

All About Love - bell hooks

It’s not just because the cover is as red as a tomato; I think hooks' outlook on love in our culture and society makes for a good side dish. —Israel

Listening to the Downpour of a Summer Storm

Villette - Charlotte Bronte

Sometimes, the day is long and rainy and you want to read all day. One of the first scenes in Villette is a summer downpour. See your reflection! —Kelsey

The Leopard - Giuseppe Tomasi Di Lampedusa

Summer 2025 is for sighing Italianly. —Patrick

If on a Winter’s Night a Traveler - Italo Calvino

Honestly this one isn’t particularly on theme, I just think everyone should read it. —Brandy

The Days of Abandonment - Elena Ferrante

A book that understands when it rains, it pours. —Israel

Voices from the Grave: Two Men’s War in Ireland - Ed Moloney

Consider Voices from the Grave a companion account to Patrick Radden Keefe’s Say Nothing. The first half is a surprisingly honest recounting of the career of IRA legend Brendan Hughes from none other than the legend himself; to this day, it remains one of the few frontline accounts of the Troubles. Gray skies will only make it easier to transport yourself to the streets of 1970s Belfast. If you need any further enticement: Hughes only sat down for the interview with the stipulation that it be released after his death. —Rachelle

When You Become Depressed for No Reason in July

These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickinson - Martha Ackmann

If you’re surprise depressed, why not just go deeper into your mind palace—or perhaps the mind palace of a famously reclusive poet obsessed with death?? As the title suggests, this is a biography of Emily Dickinson told in 10 moments in her life. Don’t skip the intro; Ackmann details her extremely method research process, which involved doing the same actions in the same rooms at the same times of year as Dickinson had. —Alex

回 / Return — Emily Lee Luan

This poetry collection is charged with a desperate homesickness for many kinds of homes—a childhood, a family, an ancestral homeland. I loved Luan’s Chinese reversible or multidirectional poems, which mirror the experience of longing in that they can be read backwards or forwards with different meanings, circling around a desire.

Here is one of my favorite excerpts, in which Luan imagines what her life would be like as a flight attendant:

I might stare out of one of the windows, imagine the ocean blue. Or, say, when cleaning up a toddler’s vomit, I might yearn for a less solitary life. But otherwise, loneliness might be okay when surrounded by other flight attendants in the sky, my body a body made for tending to bodies in flight. I’d breathe in the air of neither here nor there. I’d remember everything about my lives on earth.

—Sabrina

The Complete Calvin and Hobbes — Bill Watterson

When I’m depressed, I want to laugh or read something juicy, so I could pick up a book of good gossip related to movies or sports or the literary world, or I can revisit the classic story of a boy and his imaginary tiger. —Israel

Taking an Unapproved Summer Friday

Slug and Other Stories — Megan Milks

What I would give to play hooky and read Slug again for the first time! It’s a deranged little collection of stories teeming with carnal desire and mutating bodies, as well as lots of tender references to growing up in the '90s, an era where time felt limitless, horrifying, and yet somehow mundane, just like the arcs of these stories. If reading this book can’t transport you back to that decade, perhaps it can transport you to that feeling. —Sabrina

Fever Beach - Carl Hiaasen

There’s no state more spiritually connected to the idea of escaping from your responsibilities for your own selfish gain than Florida. It’s an entire state whose self-image is built on the mirage that lawlessness is the same as righteousness, after all. Fever Beach, the newest book from sometimes kids author and sometimes Florida chronicler Carl Hiaasen, gets at the rotten core of this idea by taking the absurdity of that belief at face value. This is a satirical story of government corruption and incompetence, white supremacy and its many inconsistencies, and the sheer stupidity of hatred, but it’s also the story of how Florida has been stripped of so many natural resources in hopes of a quick buck, the ultimate self-first philosophy of greed that has set the peninsula back into a quickly sinking playground for the rich and vile. There are good people in the state, argues Fever Beach, but they are under the thumb of stupid, evil people, and while those modern-day villains might get their comeuppance, there’s no end to the havoc they can wreak on the way to an often gruesome end. Not bad for a bit of light reading on a Friday afternoon. —Luis

Crook Manifesto - Colson Whitehead

Take a break from working for the man to read about hustlers and schemers and criminals just trying to get it however they can, while you fantasize about being half as enterprising. —Israel

All books available through bookshop.org can be found on this list.