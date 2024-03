Hey! Ho! Let’s go! Hey! Ho! Let’s go!

Hey! Ho! Let’s go! Hey! Ho! Let’s go!

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball!

The baseball bop! [duh nuh nuh-nuh]

[ruggah-ruggah-ruggah]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball!

The baseball bop! [duh nuh nuh-nuh]

[ruggah-ruggah-ruggah]

Hey! Ho! Let’s go!

Baseball baseball baseball

What they want, is baseball

They’re all revved up and ready for baseball!

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball!

The baseball bop! [duh nuh nuh-nuh]

[ruggah-ruggah-ruggah]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball!

The baseball bop! [duh nuh nuh-nuh]

[ruggah-ruggah-ruggah]

Hey! Ho! Let’s go!

Baseball baseball baseball

What they want, is baseball

They’re all revved up and ready for baseball!

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball!

The baseball bop! [duh nuh nuh-nuh]

[ruggah-ruggah-ruggah]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball! [duh-nuh-nuh]

Baseball baseball baseball!

The baseball bop! [duh nuh nuh-nuh]

Hey! Ho! Let’s go! Hey! Ho! Let’s go!

Hey! Ho! Let’s go! Hey! Ho! Let’s go!

Feel free to use the comments under this post to chatter about Opening Day baseball, or simply to replace the nouns in your favorite musical numbers with the word "baseball."