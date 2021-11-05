Skip to contents
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Becomes No. 1 Sports Moron In The World

Tom Ley
2:58 PM EDT on Nov 5, 2021
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was recently revealed to be unvaccinated against COVID-19 despite previously telling reporters that he had been “immunized” against the virus, went on the Pat McAfee Show today to try and set the record straight. He sure did! This media appearance marked the first time Rodgers has spoken publicly since the news of his vaccination status broke, and boy was it a doozy.

Rodgers began the conversation by claiming that he is currently “in the crosshairs of the woke mob,” which was an ominous sign of what was to follow. For about an hour, Rodgers mostly monologued about … I don’t even know, man. Try to imagine if someone trained artificial intelligence to speak, but only allowed it to use words that had previously been used on Reddit and Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Rodgers didn’t really offer a concrete explanation for why he led people to believe he was vaccinated through his careful use of the word “immunized.” He claimed to have a pre-existing medical condition that meant he was at risk of having an allergic reaction to the mRNA vaccines, and that a blood-clotting issue that had previously affected some recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine made him too afraid to take that one. With vaccines off the table, Rodgers said he began a homeopathic treatment regimen that allowed him to “stimulate his immune system.” He refused to say specifically what that treatment entailed. He did, however, say that he was afraid that the vaccines would render him sterile.

That’s as close as Rodgers got to providing any useful information during his long—God, it was so long—chat with McAfee. The rest of the segment was padded out with loads and loads of the sort of embarrassing bullshit you’ve probably already heard from various famous morons. Rodgers mentioned being “canceled” and “cancel culture” and “witch hunts” multiple times; he talked repeatedly about all the “research” he did about vaccines and the virus; he kept saying things that he must have thought sounded very wise, such as “health shouldn’t be political” and “this should be a conversation, not a controversy”; he said that he began taking Ivermectin on the advice of his buddy, Joe Rogan. When it came to the issue of him not wearing a mask during press conferences despite being unvaccinated, which is a clear violation of the NFL’s protocols, Rodgers went for an MLK quote:

Anyway, I watched this whole thing, and now I feel like I got hit over the head with a chair. When Kyrie Irving went on his rant about the vaccines, he at least had the decency not to say anything nearly as cringe-inducing as, “Before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there.”

Aaron Rodgers is a bozo, and now everyone knows it.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Arizona Bowl Is “Closely Monitoring” Its Barstool Sports Partnership

College Football
0Comments
Laura Wagner

What COVID Protocols Did Aaron Rodgers Break?

NFL
20Comments
Kalyn Kahler

Come to the LIVE Distraction episode on Dec. 8

THEY'RE BACK, THEY'RE BACK: Drew and Roth are doing a live Distraction episode in NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Come hang out with them and other Defector staffers at Caveat on the Lower East Side, or watch along on the Caveat livestream. (Pals, check your Nov. 2 newsletter for a discount code.)
Buy Your Tickets Now

Hey, You! Come Chat With The Defector Staff

Staff Chat
390Comments
Lauren Theisen

Aaron Rodgers Becomes No. 1 Sports Moron In The World

NFL
285Comments
Tom Ley

See more stories