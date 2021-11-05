Aaron Rodgers Becomes No. 1 Sports Moron In The World

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was recently revealed to be unvaccinated against COVID-19 despite previously telling reporters that he had been “immunized” against the virus, went on the Pat McAfee Show today to try and set the record straight. He sure did! This media appearance marked the first time Rodgers has spoken publicly since the news of his vaccination status broke, and boy was it a doozy.

Rodgers began the conversation by claiming that he is currently “in the crosshairs of the woke mob,” which was an ominous sign of what was to follow. For about an hour, Rodgers mostly monologued about … I don’t even know, man. Try to imagine if someone trained artificial intelligence to speak, but only allowed it to use words that had previously been used on Reddit and Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Rodgers didn’t really offer a concrete explanation for why he led people to believe he was vaccinated through his careful use of the word “immunized.” He claimed to have a pre-existing medical condition that meant he was at risk of having an allergic reaction to the mRNA vaccines, and that a blood-clotting issue that had previously affected some recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine made him too afraid to take that one. With vaccines off the table, Rodgers said he began a homeopathic treatment regimen that allowed him to “stimulate his immune system.” He refused to say specifically what that treatment entailed. He did, however, say that he was afraid that the vaccines would render him sterile.

That’s as close as Rodgers got to providing any useful information during his long—God, it was so long—chat with McAfee. The rest of the segment was padded out with loads and loads of the sort of embarrassing bullshit you’ve probably already heard from various famous morons. Rodgers mentioned being “canceled” and “cancel culture” and “witch hunts” multiple times; he talked repeatedly about all the “research” he did about vaccines and the virus; he kept saying things that he must have thought sounded very wise, such as “health shouldn’t be political” and “this should be a conversation, not a controversy”; he said that he began taking Ivermectin on the advice of his buddy, Joe Rogan. When it came to the issue of him not wearing a mask during press conferences despite being unvaccinated, which is a clear violation of the NFL’s protocols, Rodgers went for an MLK quote:

Here is one more, with video.



Aaron Rodgers comparing himself to MLK: pic.twitter.com/ucT9tezgU9 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 5, 2021

Anyway, I watched this whole thing, and now I feel like I got hit over the head with a chair. When Kyrie Irving went on his rant about the vaccines, he at least had the decency not to say anything nearly as cringe-inducing as, “Before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there.”

Aaron Rodgers is a bozo, and now everyone knows it.