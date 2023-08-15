Aaron Gordon And Nikola Jokic Are Having A Good Fellas’ Trip

A lot of NBA players are enjoying some offseason travel this month. Some of them are puttering around their hometowns, while others are busy letting a room full of Chinese teenagers know just what kind of bastard Daryl Morey is. Nobody, however, is having more fun than Denver Nuggets teammates Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Jokic, as he does every year, returned to Serbia following the conclusion of the NBA season, and this week Gordon joined him there for some quality bonding time. So far they have gone out to eat, worn a lot of comfortable clothing, ridden bikes, and enjoyed a day at the races. They even got to raise another trophy together after one of Jokic's horses won a race.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are living their best lives in Serbia this summer 🐎



(🎥: @nuggets)

pic.twitter.com/xURK4hxM86 — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

This is a good reminder to all of us to take more trips to visit our pals. It's always good to enjoy a few beers with a buddy on a summer day.

