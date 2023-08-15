Skip to Content
Defector home
Log In
Defector Up All Night

Aaron Gordon And Nikola Jokic Are Having A Good Fellas’ Trip

6:15 PM EDT on August 15, 2023

Screenshot: Twitter
189Comments
Join the Discussion

A lot of NBA players are enjoying some offseason travel this month. Some of them are puttering around their hometowns, while others are busy letting a room full of Chinese teenagers know just what kind of bastard Daryl Morey is. Nobody, however, is having more fun than Denver Nuggets teammates Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Jokic, as he does every year, returned to Serbia following the conclusion of the NBA season, and this week Gordon joined him there for some quality bonding time. So far they have gone out to eat, worn a lot of comfortable clothing, ridden bikes, and enjoyed a day at the races. They even got to raise another trophy together after one of Jokic's horses won a race.

This is a good reminder to all of us to take more trips to visit our pals. It's always good to enjoy a few beers with a buddy on a summer day.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

Already a user?Log in

Welcome to Defector!

Register your email address to continue reading.

Click here to subscribe to Defector!
Tom Ley
Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NFL

Everything That’s Known About The Rape And Sexual Assault Allegations Against Houston Texans Minority Owner Javier Loya

August 15, 2023
Soccer

The Matildas Turned My Hair White And They Haven’t Even Faced England Yet

August 15, 2023
NBA

EmbiidWatch Begins: Possible Twitter-Bio Intrigue

August 15, 2023
See all posts