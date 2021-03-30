Woman Who Didn’t Call A Timeout While Her Team Gave Up A 19-0 Run Has Thoughts On COVID Testing

The Baylor women’s basketball team lost 69-67 in Monday night’s Elite Eight contest against Connecticut, and if you watch enough replays of Baylor’s final possession, you might become convinced that DiJonai Carrington should have been sent to the free-throw line with a chance to take the lead. So, sure, go ahead and think that Baylor got jobbed, but also remember this: The Lady Bears would not have been in a position to need that foul call if they hadn’t gotten their asses kicked up and down the floor throughout the second half.

Baylor was up 55-45 with under two minutes left in the third quarter, at which point it let UConn score 19 straight points. Runs are inevitable when good teams meet each other, but usually they can be nipped at 10-0 or 12-0 because the coach of the team on the wrong end of things understands the importance of calling a damn timeout and drawing up a play. And yet Baylor coach Kim Mulkey just stood there and yelled and fiddled with her mask while her team’s tournament hopes disintegrated.

All if this is preamble to Mulkey’s postgame press conference, in which she, not long after having stood around dumbly while her team got repeatedly kicked in the teeth, provided a recommendation for how some other people at the tournament should go about doing their jobs:

Kim Mulkey is giving me SNL skit material vibes.pic.twitter.com/yVK5H9DXnk — Ina (@ReinaObra) March 30, 2021

I don’t know, guys, do you think we should listen to this person on COVID-19 protocols?

"You don't need a quote from me. I've got still shots and video from two angles. One kid hits her in the face and one kid hits her on the elbow."



Kim Mulkey on the disputed non-foul call at the end of Baylor-UConn: pic.twitter.com/irQ7jLabYM — espnW (@espnW) March 30, 2021

Yeah, we definitely should.