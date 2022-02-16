Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Win Free Books for Life from Bookshop.org

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Bookshop.org is giving one lucky winner free books for life. The Grand Prize winner will receive an annual gift card of $600 to spend on Bookshop.org and will also get to choose a bookstore to receive a donation. Five second-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to redeem on Bookshop.org.
Enter Now
This Is So Stupid

WHOSE HOUSE? R A MS HOOSE

Barry Petchesky
3:30 PM EST on Feb 16, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: The Hollywood Sign changes to honor the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI on February 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
WHOSE HOUSE? RALLYWOSE
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

WHOSE HOUSE? HAMSHOOSE

WHOSE HOUSE? RAMSHWUSE

WHOSE HOUSE? RUMSHWOSE

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Only Thing Stopping Me From Captaining The Los Angeles Lakers Is My Brave Support Of Human Rights

NBA
0Comments
Patrick Redford

Karen K. Ho Would Rather Be Hit By A Car Than Complain To The Manager

Podcasts
2Comments
Justin Ellis
Today's blogs are presented by

Win Free Books for Life from Bookshop.org

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Bookshop.org is giving one lucky winner free books for life. The Grand Prize winner will receive an annual gift card of $600 to spend on Bookshop.org and will also get to choose a bookstore to receive a donation. Five second-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to redeem on Bookshop.org.
Enter Now

WHOSE HOUSE? R A MS HOOSE

This Is So Stupid
40Comments
Barry Petchesky

The Race For The Top High School Basketball Job In The Country Is Officially On

High School Sports
11Comments
Dave McKenna

See more stories