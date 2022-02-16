WHOSE HOUSE? R A MS HOOSE

WHOSE HOUSE? HAMSHOOSE
Nice work guys, looks like shit pic.twitter.com/XXiCl3Ev1o— Barry Petchesky (@barry) February 16, 2022
Nice work guys, looks like shit pic.twitter.com/XXiCl3Ev1o
WHOSE HOUSE? RAMSHWUSE
The Hollywood sign in LA has a new look for the Rams parade day 👀 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/7EB32x8agp— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2022
The Hollywood sign in LA has a new look for the Rams parade day 👀 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/7EB32x8agp
WHOSE HOUSE? RUMSHWOSE
the city of Hollywood making a fairly aggressive come-on to retired journeyman MLB relief pitcher Brian Shouse today pic.twitter.com/KSAn3PJGPZ— actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) February 16, 2022
the city of Hollywood making a fairly aggressive come-on to retired journeyman MLB relief pitcher Brian Shouse today pic.twitter.com/KSAn3PJGPZ
Deputy editor
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com