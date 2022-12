What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year?

If you’ve ever put anything inside yourself and gotten it out again without needing medical attention: Congratulations! Things went way better for you than they did for so many other poor souls. This is a tribute to American ingenuity, American perseverance, and above all else, American recklessness.

All reports are taken from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s database of emergency room visits, all descriptions are verbatim, and always remember that a flared base is your best friend.

As always, objects are sorted by orifice, working south:

Ear

BB SHOT FROM A DISTANCE

“WAS SEEN FOR EARACHE BUT FOUND TO BE POSITIVE FOR COCAINE METABOLITES”

INSECT

CHARGER

COMPUTER STYLUS

CUFFLINK, “TRIED USING A KNIFE TO CUT IT OUT BUT WAS UNSUCCESSFUL”

WET TISSUES IN BOTH EARS

MONKEY NOODLE

TWO EAR BUDS IN SAME EAR CANAL

PLASTIC OWL

PLASTIC SWORD

LOLLIPOP

THERMOMETER

“MISTAKENLY USED SHOE GLUE INSTEAD OF EAR DROPS”

LIGHTER FLUID

AIR FRESHENER BEAD

PIECE OF ICE CREAM CONE

PUSH PIN

“DOING MAGIC TRICK AT SCHOOL, PUT A PENCIL ERASER IN EAR AND WAS UNABLE TO RETRIEVE IT”

GLOW STICK

BATTLESHIP GAME PIECE

CANDLE WAX

“FRUIT FLY WAS ON HER HEADPHONE WHICH SHE PUT IN HER EAR AND FELT ‘BUZZING’, USED HYDROGEN PEROXIDE TO KILL THE FLY BUT WITH PERSISTENT BURNING/DISCOMFORT IN EAR, UNSURE IF THE FLY STILL ALIVE”

ROCK

Nose

GUM WRAPPER

USED MATCH

YARN

CANDY HEART

TIC TACS

“SAYS HE WAS SMELLING A MAGNET AND IT WENT UP HIS NOSTRIL”

RICE

VITAMIN D

“PUT A JEWEL UP NOSE WHILE MAKING A CROWN”

POPCORN KERNEL

GUMMY WORM

“PUT AN LED LIGHT IN HER RIGHT NOSTRIL IN AN ATTEMPT TO PRANK HER BROTHER BUT THEN WAS UNABLE TO GET IT OUT”

FLOWER

ORANGE PEEL

FISHING LURE

GLUE

PIECE OF COMPUTER MOUSE

“A BOOK OR A BUG”

DIESEL FUEL

CHEESE

Throat

STEAK KNIFE

SMALL FLASHLIGHT

SIM CARD

GLUE STICK

“THUMBTACK WAS HOLDING CURTAINS UP AT A WINDOW, PATIENT INHALED DEEPLY NEAR THE TACK & THEN COUGHED & SWALLOWED THUMB TACK, CONFIRMED ON XRAY”

BINGO CHIP

DOG TOY

CAT TOY

“EXPENSIVE COIN FROM COIN COLLECTION”

INSULIN NEEDLE

GOLF PENCIL

STACK OF STAPLES

MAGIC WAND

3 CIGARETTES

“PATIENT SAYS HE FORGOT TO TAKE FOIL OFF FOIL-WRAPPED BURRITO”

TEA BAG

HAIR CLIP

CANDY RING POP WITH PLASTIC

“DROPPED HIS OTTERPOP ONTO THE FLOOR WHICH WAS COVERED IN METAL SHAVINGS FROM A DRILL PRESS, AND CONTINUED TO EAT THE OTTERPOP”

VIDEO GAME CONTROLLER

LASER POINTER

YOGURT FOIL

CRAB SHELL

DRIED ORNAMENTAL GRASS

DART

GINGERBREAD MAN–SHAPED BROOCH

“THREW THREE COINS UP INTO THE AIR AND CAUGHT THEM IN MOUTH AND SWALLOWED THEM”

A SMALL KEY TO A DIARY

Penis

CAR KEY

WOODEN SPOON

NAIL

PENCIL

“SOME BEADS”

SEVEN-INCH SILICON TUBE

PAPER CLIP

COMB TEETH

PIECE OF SOAP

“CEILING FAN CHAIN IN HIS PENIS HOLE, STATES IT HAS BEEN THERE SINCE HIS SHOWER AT 9 LAST NIGHT”

SCREWDRIVER TIP

INFLATABLE SEX TOY

USB CORD

CELL PHONE CHARGER AND 14-INCH CORD

Vagina

COIN

SCREW

“WAS HOLDING A PEN NEAR HER VAGINA WHEN THE CAP DISLODGED AND STUCK INSIDE”

TWO PENCIL SHARPENERS

BUTTERFLY CHARM

DRINKING CUP

BOBBY PIN

GOLF BALL

“FLASHLIGHT PLACED IN VAGINA BY PATIENT AT HOME BUT HAD NO INTENTION OF IT BECOMING STUCK”

DRUMSTICK

NAIL POLISH BOTTLE

CAMERA LENS CAP

UNSCENTED SOAP BAR

PERFUMED SOAP BAR

SOAP DISPENSER

SPATULA

Rectum