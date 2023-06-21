Wemby Takes New York

Barring a tragic collision with a dangly light fixture or a highway overpass, the 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama will be selected with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, and he arrived in the Big Apple a few days early for the occasion. On Monday, the 7-foot-2 Frenchman landed at Newark International Airport, where he signed basketballs and Spurs jerseys amid a sea of fans. "I don't know how they knew what flight I was on, but it's fun," he said.
On Tuesday, Wembanyama visited the midtown offices of the players union, and then headed to Columbus Circle to catch a Bronx-bound D train.
Wemby got off the subway at Yankees Stadium, where he was due to throw the first pitch before they hosted the Mariners. The proud baseball looked like a mere bauble in his hands.
Though it was thrown by the "greatest prospect in the history of team sports," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wemby's pitch was a little off-target. You hate to see a guy with his length failing to maximize his extension to the plate. I don't dare imagine how bad the depth on his breaking pitches must be.
At some point on Tuesday, Wemby also found time to hit a key element of every NYC tourist's checklist: recording a podcast with JJ Redick. In an hourlong interview, Wemby came off as focused, calm, and soaringly confident. What a gem. If only New York could keep him.