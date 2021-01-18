Was Tom Brady Crud Tonight?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the New Orleans Saints in a divisional-round playoff game on Sunday, and by extension that means it is time to consult the Crud Meter.

In the third meeting of the season between these two NFC South teams, the Bucs prevailed, 30-20. Brady went 18-for-33 for 199 yards and two passing touchdowns, and he snuck in another score at the goal line.

Brady wasn’t anything special, but he certainly wasn’t crud. Drew Brees was far and away the cruddiest quarterback of this game, but he does not factor into this specific formula. The Crud Meter reflects this.